50 Cent Looks Back on People 'Calling Me Fat' at Super Bowl LVI: 'The F*ck You Gonna Tell Me Now?'

Last week, 50 addressed speculation regarding his recent weight loss, which he credits to simply hitting the gym more frequently and being on the road. Per 50, he dropped from 253 pounds to 210.

"I was in the gym,” 50 said in an IG-shared video. “I was working the fuck out, man. And they say it's Ozempic? I was running, I was running, I was doing what I had to do. You seen me on tour.”

50’s Final Lap Tour, a global celebration of his debut studio album Get Rich or Die Tryin, spanned more than 100 shows before coming to a close in December. Despite spending much of 2023 on the road, 50 didn't slow down in the TV production space. In fact, 50's G-Unit Film and Television Inc. production company was recently confirmed to be launching a new space in Louisiana.

As for 50's frequently headlineable approach on social media, he recently apologized to anyone he may have "offended" and suggested everyone instead start working together in the future. Such unity, he added, will lead to all involved getting "more done."