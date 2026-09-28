Sandra Bullock Says Her Kids Put Her On to J. Cole: 'Wooo, He's Good'

Key Takeaways
- Sandra Bullock revealed on "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" that her children introduced her to J. Cole's music, saying "J. Cole. I mean, wooo, he's good."
- The episode, taped with "Practical Magic 2" co-stars Maisie Williams and Joey King, aired September 8, but the J. Cole clip did not spread widely until recap posts appeared roughly two and a half weeks later.
- The moment gained traction partly because J. Cole previously rapped Bullock's name in his song "cLOUDS."
- The podcast run is Bullock's first press cycle in four years..
Sandra Bullock can thank her kids for turning her into a J. Cole fan.
During an appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, Bullock was asked which artist her children introduced her to. She didn't need much time to come up with an answer.
"J. Cole. I mean, wooo, he's good," Bullock said.
Bullock's appreciation for Cole also comes with an interesting connection: the rapper previously name-dropped the actress on his song "cLOUDS."
"I'm Sandra Bullock, either proceed with speed or don't breathe," Cole rapped, referencing two of Bullock's movies, Speed and Gravity.
The viral moment comes as Bullock has returned to the spotlight while promoting Practical Magic 2, her first movie since 2022's The Lost City.