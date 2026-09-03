Sandra Bullock Claims She Saw UFOs Flying Over Saint Martin Beach: 'This Was Before Drones'

She kept the story private until declassified government documents described a similar formation reported by pilots, leaving her feeling "vindicated."

On Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce, Bullock acknowledged she had been drinking that night but dismissed a drone show as an explanation because "this was before drones were around."

Sandra Bullock says she firmly believes in extraterrestrial life after witnessing five mysterious lights converge and suddenly shoot away over Saint Martin Beach in the 1990s.

Sandra Bullock has let it be known that she believes UFOs are real after witnessing several while visiting St. Martin Beach many years ago. To promote her new movie, Practical Magic 2, the actor was on a new episode of Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce and shared her belief that "there are alien ships flying around the sky." "I've seen them and I'm so happy that the government has finally corroborated my story so I no longer feel like an insane person," Bullock said about declassified government files.

Bullock added that the experience occurred during a film shoot at St. Martin Beach in the mid-1990s, possibly for the 1997 movie Speed Control 2: Cruise Control. "I see this little point of light," she recalled, "and I said, 'Oh, satellite, you know, it's moving across the sky. And I'm watching it and then there's another little light that comes from a different direction to meet that light sort of there and I went, 'Hmm, two satellites.'" The two "satellites" ultimately turned into five, arriving in different directions in the sky before before the structure "took off," she explained. The Academy Award winner, however, added that she had a "bit of a buzz going" after drinking on the beach. After the lights vanished, Bullock asked the group she was in if they’d seen the UFOs, although she believes that one other person may have seen the ship. Bullock kept the experience personal for years, until released government documents gave her the space to open up. "That exact formation was also seen by legitimate pilots," she said, according to a clip posted by the show's Instagram account. "So I feel vindicated."