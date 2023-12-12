Offset Reveals Why He Didn’t Do Kai Cenat’s Prison Livestream: ‘I Really Come From That'

Offset has revealed why he didn't participate in Kai Cenat's livestream from prison project a few weeks ago.

During his visit to The Morning Hustle on Monday, the Atlanta rap star reflected on the 21-year-old's controversial prison livestream, where various celebrity guests stopped by and spent 24 hours behind barns. Fans were split down the middle in their reactions to the livestream, given the complexities of the prison system.

According to Offset, he couldn't join in because he knows what it's like being in prison and having your rights taken away from you.

"I ain't do the jail thing cause I had to think about it like I really come from that, and it's like really bros and homies struggling with that," said Offset. "It's not really a game. It's a serious thing, and like I understand content, I salute it. I just couldn't be a part of that content cause if y'all remember, I come from jail, and I remember sitting in there like down bad no money on the books."

He continued, "I know how it feels. I got real homies that can't get out ever, so I ain't want to make a mockery of them because my world and his world different. I got some real shit that's going on in mind, and I ain't wanna have to answer to bros. Even when the clip came out, the bros were like, 'Hey, what you got going on?' Cause it's like a serious thing."