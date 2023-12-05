Cardi B and Offset Appear to Allude to Marriage in Cryptic Posts, Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

It seems that Cardi B and Offset are on the outs once again.
The two rappers posted cryptic messages on their respective Instagram Stories. While Set made a more ambiguous statement, Cardi made direct comments about “outgrow[ing] relationships.”
“You know when you just out grow relationships,” she wrote in the first post. “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I gotta put myself first," she added.
At around the same time on Monday, Set also posted to his Story featuring Al Pacino’s Tony Montana yelling, “Hey, fuck you, man. Who put this thing together? Me. Who do I trust? Me.”
The couple also appeared to unfollow one another on Instagram, furthering speculation that there's trouble in paradise.
Cardi and Offset said their I do’s in September 2017 and have since welcomed two children together, 5-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave. In that time, they separated for a month in 2020, and have faced multiple cheating allegations. Most recently, in June, the Migos rapper accused Cardi of being unfaithful.
“My wife fucked a n***a on me gang, y’all n****s know how I come,” a screenshot of his Story read. The post was deleted shortly after.
Cardi slammed the rumors on Twitter Spaces. “I think sometimes motherfuckers forget I'm Cardi B," she said. "If I was giving this pussy to anybody it be not just anybody. Can't fuck regular-degular-shmegular, 'cause they gonna tell the world. And I can't fuck anybody in the industry, 'cause they gonna tell too.”
“So please boy, stop acting stupid,” she continued. “Stop playing. That's all I'm gonna motherfucking say."
A month later, in a conversation with Angela Yee for her Way Up podcast, Offset revealed he lied about Cardi cheating. He said that he had been drinking and got into an argument.
“We’re going back and forth, and I’m like, ‘Watch this,'” he said, referring to the IG Story, which he quickly deleted. “She got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day,” he added. “But she crazy, man.”
He said he didn’t discuss the accusations on socials because deleting it was “enough.” Around the same time, the pair released the song “Jealousy,” where they allude to their fight.