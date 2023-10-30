Watch Druski Get Mobbed During Kai Cenat’s Prison Stream

During the third day of Kai Cenat's seven-day-long prison stream, the Twitch streamer was joined by Druski and it almost immediately descended into chaos.
The comedian was one of several guests joining Cenat for his latest stunt, which sees him locked behind bars for some prison role-play. Almost immediately, when Druski made his way into the cell block, he was greeted with a "fresh meat" chant and mobbed by everyone there. As seen below, his arrival caused a lot of excitement in the room, which quickly overwhelmed him.
The stream picked up not long after, however, when Druski snuck in some burgers for Cenat from "the outside world."
"I got a burger for you, it's still hot," Druski told Cenat as he seemingly pulled the burger from his pants. "From your dick?!" Cenat replied. "I got another one," Druski continued, digging deeper in his pants this time around. "Outside food run the world, n***a."
Other comedic moments of the stream included Druski joking that he was in prison because he refused to snitch, and Druski digging out a burrito that he claimed he kept "between [his] ass." At various points, the comedian also participated in freestyle sessions with other inmates.
Druski isn't the only guest to appear on the stream so far. Cenat was previously joined by NLE Choppa, who really committed to the concept of the stream by delivering an improvised rant while in a cell with Cenat. "I ain't no fucking hoe!" he yelled. "I’m not gonna let him play with my booty—fuck no! I'ma fuck him!”
Check out the full recap of NLE Choppa's appearance on the fake prison stream below.