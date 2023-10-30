Watch Druski Get Mobbed During Kai Cenat’s Prison Stream

During the third day of Kai Cenat's seven-day-long prison stream, the Twitch streamer was joined by Druski and it almost immediately descended into chaos.

The comedian was one of several guests joining Cenat for his latest stunt, which sees him locked behind bars for some prison role-play. Almost immediately, when Druski made his way into the cell block, he was greeted with a "fresh meat" chant and mobbed by everyone there. As seen below, his arrival caused a lot of excitement in the room, which quickly overwhelmed him.