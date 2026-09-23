Matthew McConaughey on Willie Nelson Smoke Session That Almost Ended Badly

Matthew McConaughey has shared a hilarious story about smoking weed with Willie Nelson — and how it almost ended with a kitchen faux pas.

In a new interview with Esquire, McConaughey and Woody Harrelson — who are currently promoting their new Apple TV comedy series Brothers — were asked who their dream blunt rotation partner would be.

After Harrelson admitted to smoking "about 962 million tons" of marijuana with Nelson, McConaughey reflected on his own experience smoking with the legendary country singer.