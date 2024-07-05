Marlon Wayans Tells Robbers to 'Pick a Better Target' After His Home Was Burglarized

Marlon Wayans' home was burglarized last week, and he's given fans an update on his condition following the robbery.

TMZ reported that burglars broke into Marlon's home in Los Angeles at 2:39 a.m. on June 29 while his brother, Keenen, was there. The oldest Wayans sibling woke up after hearing noise from the burglars breaking in, but he thought nothing of it and went back to bed.

A staffer on Marlon's team showed up to the home around 8 a.m. and saw it had been ran through, with several thousand dollars in cash and a safe stolen from the property. Police are investigating and are looking for video footage; however, no arrests have been made yet.

In response to the incident, the actor/comedian shared a post in which he thanked everyone who wished him well following the incident. According to Wayans, the burglars didn't leave with much because he "don't own shit" and that the only valuable thing is his home.