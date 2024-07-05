Marlon Wayans Tells Robbers to 'Pick a Better Target' After His Home Was Burglarized

Marlon Wayans' home was burglarized last week, and he's given fans an update on his condition following the robbery.
TMZ reported that burglars broke into Marlon's home in Los Angeles at 2:39 a.m. on June 29 while his brother, Keenen, was there. The oldest Wayans sibling woke up after hearing noise from the burglars breaking in, but he thought nothing of it and went back to bed.
A staffer on Marlon's team showed up to the home around 8 a.m. and saw it had been ran through, with several thousand dollars in cash and a safe stolen from the property. Police are investigating and are looking for video footage; however, no arrests have been made yet.
In response to the incident, the actor/comedian shared a post in which he thanked everyone who wished him well following the incident. According to Wayans, the burglars didn't leave with much because he "don't own shit" and that the only valuable thing is his home.
"Dear ROBBERS and OTHERS, I am the WRONG N***** to ROB. Save your energy. I don't have anything valuable in my house except MY HOUSE," Marlon wrote in the caption of his post. "Sorry, i live a simple life with 2 cats and one of them is a 1994 Range Rover, you will need a jumpstart if you steal it cuz the battery is dead."
He added, "Robbers don't waste your energy or your life doing home invasions, shit is too heavy!!! You want to carry all that bullshit? Throw your back out, and for what?! I repeat I don't own shit valuable. I don't have a bunch of cash or jewelry. Please pick a better 🎯 thank you and love you… still."
Los Angeles has been a hot spot for home burglaries. Marlon joins a list that includes Squid Game star Lee Byung-hun, NBA player Talen Horton-Tucker, former NBA players Paul Pierce and Patrick Patterson, and Kyle Richards' daughter.