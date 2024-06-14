Marlon Wayans Trolls Haters Who Criticized Him for Celebrating Pride Month: 'I Give Zero F*cks What People Think'

Last fall, the 51-year-old father opened up about his kid, Kai, coming out and transitioning.

“I have a daughter that transitioned into a son,” Wayans told The Breakfast Club last November. “My daughter Amai is now Kai, and so, I talk about the transition. Not her, his… their transition, but my transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance.”

Dwyane Wade—who also has a child who’s trans—praised Wayans for supporting his son’s transition.

“I think unconditional love allows us to step in and listen and learn of what we do not know and what we were not taught, especially in the Black community,” Wade told Variety last November, following Wayans’ Breakfast Club interview.

“I salute Marlon for speaking out and speaking up about this experience with his child just the same way as I’ve done. We’re just the voices that are speaking for our kids right now before they get an opportunity to grab that microphone and speak for themselves. I salute him.”