Kylie Jenner Says She Wants Bigger Breast Implants: 'I Want My T*ts to Walk In Before I Do'

Kylie Jenner is apparently not done sizing up. On Wednesday’s episode of the Better Half with Stas & Vic podcast, the 29-year-old was direct about her next cosmetic ambition. “I do want them bigger,” Jenner said, referring to her breasts, near the 42-minute mark in the video below. Co-hosts Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel joked that they had heard Jenner discuss these plans before and were not “shocked” over the statement.

“I say it every day. I'm like, ‘They need to be bigger and more out there,’” Jenner added. “I want my tits to walk in before I do." “She has an obsession with big tits,” said Karanikolaou. “You're a tit girl.” "Love tits,” Jenner affirmed. When asked whether she would go under the knife before turning 30 in August 2027, Jenner answered: "Probably not." She said her more immediate body-mod plan is a belly button piercing. Jenner's current implants, which she publicly detailed in a June 2025 TikTok comment, are 445cc silicone, moderate profile, placed half under the muscle via a dual-plane technique.

Per Jenner, the surgeon behind the work is Beverly Hills-based Dr. Garth Fisher. Her disclosure sent a wave of new patients to his office, and Jenner said on the podcast the calls have kept coming. Her relationship with cosmetic surgery has not always been this open. In a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Jenner expressed regret over her original breast augmentation at age 19. “I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits, just gorgeous, like perfect size, perfect everything, and I just wished, obviously, I never got them done to begin with,” she said at the time, per People. “I would recommend anyone who was thinking about it to wait until after you have children.” While speaking to British Vogue in August 2024, her tone had shifted toward self-forgiveness.

“The world put a lot of pressure on a teenager, me, to make the right decisions. And I just have to be gentle with myself because although I carried so much responsibility in the moment, I was just trying to do what was best for me,” she said at the time. “I was just trying my best as a human. I have to realise: ‘It’s OK, Kylie.’ … Looking back, I’m like, ‘God, I was 17, 18.’”