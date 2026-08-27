Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner Says She Wants Bigger Breast Implants: 'I Want My T*ts to Walk In Before I Do'

The beauty mogul famously shared her breast implant order last summer, leaving her surgeon's office slammed with phone calls.

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
John Shearer / WireImage via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is apparently not done sizing up.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Better Half with Stas & Vic podcast, the 29-year-old was direct about her next cosmetic ambition.

“I do want them bigger,” Jenner said, referring to her breasts, near the 42-minute mark in the video below. Co-hosts Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel joked that they had heard Jenner discuss these plans before and were not “shocked” over the statement.

“I say it every day. I'm like, ‘They need to be bigger and more out there,’” Jenner added. “I want my tits to walk in before I do."

“She has an obsession with big tits,” said Karanikolaou. “You're a tit girl.”

"Love tits,” Jenner affirmed.

When asked whether she would go under the knife before turning 30 in August 2027, Jenner answered: "Probably not." She said her more immediate body-mod plan is a belly button piercing.

Jenner's current implants, which she publicly detailed in a June 2025 TikTok comment, are 445cc silicone, moderate profile, placed half under the muscle via a dual-plane technique.

Per Jenner, the surgeon behind the work is Beverly Hills-based Dr. Garth Fisher. Her disclosure sent a wave of new patients to his office, and Jenner said on the podcast the calls have kept coming.

Her relationship with cosmetic surgery has not always been this open.

In a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Jenner expressed regret over her original breast augmentation at age 19.

“I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits, just gorgeous, like perfect size, perfect everything, and I just wished, obviously, I never got them done to begin with,” she said at the time, per People. “I would recommend anyone who was thinking about it to wait until after you have children.”

While speaking to British Vogue in August 2024, her tone had shifted toward self-forgiveness.

“The world put a lot of pressure on a teenager, me, to make the right decisions. And I just have to be gentle with myself because although I carried so much responsibility in the moment, I was just trying to do what was best for me,” she said at the time. “I was just trying my best as a human. I have to realise: ‘It’s OK, Kylie.’ … Looking back, I’m like, ‘God, I was 17, 18.’”

Related Stories

North West attends the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Celebrate Daughter North's Latest Magazine Cover

The 13-year-old appears on the cover of the latest issue of 'Dazed,' as shot by filmmaker Gus Van Sant.

Joe Price3 days ago
Split image. Left: Tyrese Gibson in a blue suit. Right: Kim Kardashian in a black lace outfit at an event.
Pop Culture

Tyrese Says "How You Gonna Act Like That" Was Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Alleged Cheating

The R&B singer claims his 2002 hit single was inspired by Kardashian, he says, cheating on her then-husband Damon Thomas.

Alex Ocho3 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Kim Kardashian attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian’s Reality Show About Baseball Moms Is Coming to Paramount+

Executive produced by Kardashian, the series follows a group of families with children who attend an elite baseball training camp in Arizona.

Jaelani Turner-Williams8 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJim Jones Says He'll 'Never' Reunite With Max B: 'Get That Out of Here'
2
Pop CultureRemembering the Celebrities Who Died in 2026
3
Pop CultureCardi B Goes off on Lindsay Clancy, Calls for Justice for Her Dead Children
4
StyleUGG and Willy Chavarria Drop Debut Capsule With Star-Studded '90s-Inspired Campaign
5
StyleCardi B Credits Raven-Symoné as Her Childhood Style Inspiration
6
BetsWho is Alex Eala Playing in the US Open?

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App