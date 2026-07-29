KATSEYE Internet Girl Collection: How to Buy

KATSEYE's Internet Girl Collection is here, and we've got it available to shop on Complex. The global pop group, formed through the Netflix documentary series The Debut: Dream Academy, has quickly become one of the most talked-about acts in pop music. The six-member ensemble blends K-pop precision with Western pop sensibilities, creating a sound and aesthetic that resonates with fans worldwide. The Internet Girl Collection captures the digital-native energy that defines the brand, offering fans a way to connect with KATSEYE's world beyond the music.

The Internet Girl Collection includes hoodies, short-sleeve and baby tees, ball caps, photo strips, and keyrings. Each piece features graphics and branding that nod to the group's futuristic, online-first aesthetic.

Where to buy Internet Girl Collection

If you're ready to add KATSEYE's Internet Girl Collection to your wardrobe, shop the full range on Complex.