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KATSEYE Internet Girl Collection: How to Buy

The global girl group's merch drop is available now on Complex Shop.

Black graphic T-shirt with "KATSEYE" and images; black hoodie with heart design and "Internet" text.
Complex

KATSEYE's Internet Girl Collection is here, and we've got it available to shop on Complex.

The global pop group, formed through the Netflix documentary series The Debut: Dream Academy, has quickly become one of the most talked-about acts in pop music. The six-member ensemble blends K-pop precision with Western pop sensibilities, creating a sound and aesthetic that resonates with fans worldwide. The Internet Girl Collection captures the digital-native energy that defines the brand, offering fans a way to connect with KATSEYE's world beyond the music.

The Internet Girl Collection includes hoodies, short-sleeve and baby tees, ball caps, photo strips, and keyrings. Each piece features graphics and branding that nod to the group's futuristic, online-first aesthetic.

Where to buy Internet Girl Collection

If you're ready to add KATSEYE's Internet Girl Collection to your wardrobe, shop the full range on Complex.

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