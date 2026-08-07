Celina Powell Arrested in Miami After Cops Surround Her Pink Lamborghini

Celina Powell's pink Lamborghini drew more attention than usual this week when Miami police surrounded it and placed the OnlyFans model under arrest.

On Thursday (August 6), TMZ obtained a video of multiple squad cars gathered near a Midtown Miami Target around 5:40 P.M. Footage captures Powell stepping out of the driver's door and walking toward the front of the vehicle as officers remained on scene.

Powell told TMZ that she was charged with driving on a suspended license, revealing that she's accumulated at least 10 citations for the same violation, and credited that tally as the reason police chose to book her rather than hand over another ticket. She added that she plans to visit the DMV on Friday (August 7) to sort out her license situation.

Celina Powell's arrest follows other legal trouble she found herself in late last year. Court documents show she failed to appear for a scheduled hearing on December 10, 2025, triggering a bench warrant with a $1,000 bond. That no-show caused her cases to be flagged as delinquent and reported to the DMV, resulting in license suspensions.

She had multiple active Florida bench warrants tied to traffic violations, including driving without a valid license and a window-tint violation, stemming from that missed appearance. A defense attorney later entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf.