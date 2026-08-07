Celina Powell Arrested in Miami After Cops Surround Her Pink Lamborghini

Key Takeaways
- OnlyFans model Celina Powell was arrested in Miami after cops surrounded her pink Lamborghini and booked her for driving on a suspended license following at least 10 prior citations for the same offense.
- Her license issues trace back to a missed December 10, 2025 court date that triggered multiple Florida bench warrants and DMV-reported delinquencies tied to traffic violations, including driving without a valid license and a window-tint violation.
- The latest bust continues a long pattern of traffic and license trouble for Powell, who has previous suspended-license arrests in Miami from 2020 and 2021 and a history of traffic-related cases in Colorado.
Celina Powell's pink Lamborghini drew more attention than usual this week when Miami police surrounded it and placed the OnlyFans model under arrest.
On Thursday (August 6), TMZ obtained a video of multiple squad cars gathered near a Midtown Miami Target around 5:40 P.M. Footage captures Powell stepping out of the driver's door and walking toward the front of the vehicle as officers remained on scene.
Powell told TMZ that she was charged with driving on a suspended license, revealing that she's accumulated at least 10 citations for the same violation, and credited that tally as the reason police chose to book her rather than hand over another ticket. She added that she plans to visit the DMV on Friday (August 7) to sort out her license situation.
Celina Powell's arrest follows other legal trouble she found herself in late last year. Court documents show she failed to appear for a scheduled hearing on December 10, 2025, triggering a bench warrant with a $1,000 bond. That no-show caused her cases to be flagged as delinquent and reported to the DMV, resulting in license suspensions.
She had multiple active Florida bench warrants tied to traffic violations, including driving without a valid license and a window-tint violation, stemming from that missed appearance. A defense attorney later entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf.
Thursday's arrest is part of a longer pattern. Powell was arrested in Miami in March 2021 for habitually driving on a suspended license after being stopped for a turn-signal violation, at which point her Colorado license had already been revoked for habitual traffic offenses. She also faced a suspended-license arrest on New Year's Eve 2020 in Miami, with bond set at $1,500, and picked up a speeding citation in Surfside while driving without a license.