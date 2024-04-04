Travis Scott, Angel Reese, and Michael Rubin Surprise LSU Football Team to Celebrate 'Back to College' Collection Launch

Once again, Travis Scott proves why he's the king of brand collaborations.

On Wednesday night (Apr. 3), the Utopia rapper visited LSU (Louisiana State University) with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and LSU Tigers player Angel Reese, to launch the "Jack Goes Back to College" collection. In collaboration with Cactus Jack, Lids, Fanatics, and Mitchell & Ness, the limited-time merch "brings together collegiate pride and streetwear style, offering a unique selection of headwear and apparel for students across the nation," per Fanatics.

Featuring 28 different universities, including the University of Michigan, University of Georgia and University of Texas, the collegiate-themed apparel features unique graphics that ensure that students can "rep their school in true Cactus Jack style." Retail prices range from $68 to $160.

While the collection is officially available for purchase online, select Lids locations and Barnes & Noble campus bookstores, it was gifted to players on the LSU football team before being sold to LSU students at the school's bookstore at midnight. Also in attendance to sign autographs were student athletes Flau’jae Johnson and Jayden Daniels.