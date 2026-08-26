Adult Film Star Christian Styles’ Death Under Police Investigation

The death of adult film actor Christian Styles is under investigation after police responded to his Michigan home over the weekend.

Styles, whose real name was Zachary Jaghab, died on Aug. 20 at 29 years old. Canton Township Police Chief Joseph Bialy told TMZ that officers were called to Styles' residence Saturday afternoon following a report of a "non-responsive adult male."

Bialy said Styles' family contacted authorities, though he did not identify who discovered him and placed the call.

Canton Township Police have since opened a death investigation alongside the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. Styles' body was taken by the medical examiner for an autopsy that will seek to determine both his cause and manner of death.

Styles' family previously confirmed his death through an online obituary and a GoFundMe established to help cover funeral and burial costs. The fundraiser described his death as a "sudden and heartbreaking loss."