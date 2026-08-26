Pop Culture

Adult Film Star Christian Styles’ Death Under Police Investigation

The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine Styles' cause and manner of death.

A man with a beard and short hair smiles, wearing a black sleeveless shirt. A vacuum cleaner is in the background.
Christian Styles/Instagram

The death of adult film actor Christian Styles is under investigation after police responded to his Michigan home over the weekend.

Styles, whose real name was Zachary Jaghab, died on Aug. 20 at 29 years old. Canton Township Police Chief Joseph Bialy told TMZ that officers were called to Styles' residence Saturday afternoon following a report of a "non-responsive adult male."

Bialy said Styles' family contacted authorities, though he did not identify who discovered him and placed the call.

Canton Township Police have since opened a death investigation alongside the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. Styles' body was taken by the medical examiner for an autopsy that will seek to determine both his cause and manner of death.

Styles' family previously confirmed his death through an online obituary and a GoFundMe established to help cover funeral and burial costs. The fundraiser described his death as a "sudden and heartbreaking loss."

Born and raised in Canton, Styles entered the adult entertainment industry in 2021 and quickly established a sizable online audience. He amassed more than one million followers across Instagram and X and also produced content for OnlyFans.

His family remembered him as "an adored uncle, family member, and dear friend to many."

The fundraiser also noted that Styles' parents, Johnny and Ellen, are dealing with serious health issues, including cancer, making his unexpected death especially difficult for the family.

Several friends and colleagues have shared tributes following news of his death.

"RIP Zach. You were sucha sweet boy. I wish we could giggle together one last time," fellow adult performer Caleb Parker wrote on Instagram.

Perry Wayne, a friend of Styles and founder of Wayne Underwear, also mourned him on Instagram Stories, writing, "Missing you bubbas…"

Mencrush, an adult film studio Styles worked with, remembered the performer for the impact he had beyond his work.

"Christian leaves behind much more than images, videos, or memories," the company wrote. "He leaves a lasting mark on our community and on everyone who connected with him, followed him, and shared part of his story."

Authorities have not indicated that Styles' death involved foul play. The investigation remains ongoing as officials await the results of the medical examiner's examination.

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