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Sadie Soverall Joins Selena Gomez in Upcoming X-Rated Film, 'The Origin of the World'
Pop Culture

Sadie Soverall Reportedly Tapped for Selena Gomez’s X-Rated Occult Saga

Inside Brady Corbet’s genre-defying occult epic, from American mysticism to a 1970s-set X-rated story drawing Hollywood’s biggest names.

Bernadette Giacomazzo51 days ago
Selena Gomez to Star in New 'X-Rated' Film
Pop Culture

Selena Gomez’s Genre-Defying 'X-Rated' Movie Has Cannes Buzzing

Inside Selena Gomez’s bold leap into a mysterious, genre-defying epic with Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender that has Cannes buzzing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago
Pete Davidson in a suit with a floral tie sits on a couch, smiling, with warm lighting in the background.
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Recalls Grandfather Catching Him Watching Gay Adult Video: ‘It Was Horrible'

The comedian recalled accidentally finding the video and how his grandfather reacted moments later.

Alex Ocho66 days ago
The image shows multiple blue screens with the OnlyFans logo, featuring the word "OnlyFans" and a padlock icon.
Pop Culture

OnlyFans Creators on Reddit Reveal the Strangest Requests They’ve Received

A new thread on Reddit has adult content creators sharing the surprising and odd demands they've received from paying clients.

Alex Ocho101 days ago
Mr. Marcus Claims Janet Jackson Knew Him from His Videos
Pop Culture

Mr. Marcus Recalls the Moment Janet Jackson Recognized Him Backstage

Backstage at Essence Fest, Mr. Marcus says Janet Jackson recognized him and told him, ‘I know you. You be in those movies.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago
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Bonnie Blue Admits Pregnancy Stunt was 'Rage Bait'
Life

Bonnie Blue Admits Viral Pregnancy Was Fake 'Rage Bait'

Inside the viral ‘breeding mission’ stunt that fooled millions, paid for a luxury Mexican villa, and turned outrage clicks into £1 million.

Bernadette Giacomazzo105 days ago
Iowa Teacher Fired After Sharing Adult Film Content at Work
Life

Iowa Teaching Assistant Fired After Sharing Explicit Content at School

She says low pay pushed her toward adult content. The school says she crossed a line. How one cellphone moment unraveled an Iowa educator’s career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo105 days ago
Adult Film Star Seth Peterson Dead at 28
Pop Culture

Adult Film Star Seth Peterson Found Dead at 28 in Los Angeles Home

Known off-screen as Adam Aguirre, the rising gay adult performer leaves behind a grieving fiancé, stunned fans, and a community searching for answers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo116 days ago
Palm Beach Sheriff's Office Deputy Resigns After Posing in Uniform on FeetFinder
Life

Florida Deputy Resigns After FeetFinder Side Hustle Investigation

A 20-year Palm Beach deputy resigned after an internal investigation found she sold content on FeetFinder, including at least one instance in uniform.

Bernadette Giacomazzo117 days ago
Doja Cat in a shimmering gold dress with short curly blonde hair poses between ornate columns.
Music

Doja Cat Says She Trolled Father With Gay Porn Link in Lieu of Ticket to Her Tour

In a video shared to TikTok, Doja billed this as an entry in "The Deadbeat Chronicles."

Trace William Cowen119 days ago
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Bonnie Blue with blonde hair wearing a light-colored top smiles while exiting a car, with people and greenery in the background.
Pop Culture

Bonnie Blue Facing Charge of Outraging Public Decency Following Police Investigation in London

The adult film star is set to make a court appearance in April.

Trace William Cowen121 days ago
This 58-Year-Old OnlyFans Model Has 'No Regrets' About Her Career Choice
Life

This 58-Year-Old OnlyFans Star Says Fans Tell Her She’s ‘Aging Like Fine Wine’

From ‘crepey, saggy skin’ to ‘aging like fine wine,’ Elaina St. James reveals how OnlyFans reshaped her confidence, income, and ideas about getting older.

Bernadette Giacomazzo134 days ago
Adult Film Star Believes He May Be Bonnie Blue's Child's Father: 'Could It Be Mine?'
Pop Culture

Adult Film Star Questions If He’s Bonnie Blue’s Baby’s Father: 'Could It Be Mine?'

After Bonnie Blue’s 400-man ‘breeding mission’ led to a pregnancy claim, one participant is now questioning whether he could be the father.

Bernadette Giacomazzo137 days ago
Nevada Brothel Workers Are Fighting for Unionization—Here's Why
Life

Nevada Brothel Workers Are Fighting to Unionize — Here’s Why

'We want the same things that any other worker wants. We want a safe and respectful workplace,' said brothel worker Jupiter Jetson.

Bernadette Giacomazzo154 days ago
Adult Film Star Abella Danger Weighs in on Fernando Mendoza's Future: 'So Powerful'
Sports

Adult Film Star Abella Danger Weighs in on Fernando Mendoza’s NFL Future: 'So Powerful'

The adult film star shared her thoughts on Indiana’s rising quarterback and his potential future in football.

Bernadette Giacomazzo169 days ago
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'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Gleb Savchenko Dating OnlyFans Model Kaitlin Trujillo
Pop Culture

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Gleb Savchenko Is Reportedly Dating OnlyFans Model Kaitlin Trujillo

Sources say the professional dancer and Kaitlin Trujillo recently began seeing each other following his breakup with Brooks Nader.

Bernadette Giacomazzo175 days ago
OnlyFans Star With Alleged Mexican Cartel Ties Kidnapped While Driving Cybertruck
Life

OnlyFans Star Kidnapped After Being Forced Out of Cybertruck in Mexico

20-year-old influencer Nicole Pardo Molina was abducted in Culiacán after armed men forced her out of her Cybertruck, with the incident captured on camera.

Bernadette Giacomazzo176 days ago
Adult Film Star Abella Danger Apologizes for Viral Miami Crying Moment
Sports

Abella Danger Apologizes After Going Viral During ESPN Broadcast: 'I Would Give Anything'

Danger addresses critics after her emotional Miami Hurricanes moment spread online, clarifying her ties to the city, her student status, and how she plans to move forward.

Bernadette Giacomazzo177 days ago

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