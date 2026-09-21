Pop Culture

Streamer Bonnie Apologizes After Appearing to Say N-Word While Reading Chat Comment

The Twitch streamer apologized almost immediately after reading the message aloud, as a clip of the moment spread across X and Reddit.

Bonnie with headphones sits in a gaming chair, wearing a light blue top. The room has soft lighting and gaming accessories.
(Image via Twitch)

Key Takeaways

  • Bonnie immediately apologized after accidentally repeating the N-word while reading a viewer’s message aloud, stressing that she does not use the slur casually or off stream.
  • She considered ending the broadcast but continued, calling the incident a mistake and acknowledging that the clip would likely spread across social media.
  • The viral clip revived an older, disputed accusation that Bonnie had used the same slur, while streamer Zoyle said he did not think she intended to say it but would not excuse the mistake.

Streamer Bonnie is apologizing after a clip of her appearing to say the N-word while reading a comment from her livestream chat went viral.

The viral moment happened as Bonnie was going through her chat and began reading a message that said, "This is something Bonnie would do the whole stream. N***a went two hours without reading chat."

Bonnie repeated the slur while reading the message before abruptly catching herself, and her reaction was immediate. Bonnie initially said she was going to end the broadcast, then decided to continue and repeatedly apologized to viewers.

"Oh my God, I'm ending stream. I'm ending stream," she said. "Sorry, I never advocate for that. I'm very, very sorry."

Bonnie ultimately stayed live, explaining that what happened was a mistake and that she felt bad about saying the word.

"I'm not going to end the stream. I'm just going to continue on because that was a mistake," she said. "I'm sorry. I feel bad. I feel bad. I'm sorry."

The streamer also acknowledged that she expected the clip to spread quickly across social media.

"I'm probably never going to hear the end of it on Twitter," Bonnie said. "I'm going to be part of a compilation."

Bonnie then pushed back against any suggestion that her mistake reflected how she normally speaks when the cameras aren't rolling.

"Like I said, I do not say it casually, OK? I don't say it off stream. I don't say it casually," she said. "I've been streaming for a very, very, very long time."

The clip quickly circulated online Sunday, reigniting discussion around Bonnie and an older accusation that she had previously used the same slur on stream. That earlier clip was disputed, with viewers arguing that she had actually said "new guy."

Streamer Zoyle referenced that controversy while reacting to the latest incident, saying he didn't necessarily believe Bonnie intended to use the slur but wasn't going to excuse what happened.

"She ain't say new guy this time," he said. "Can't separate that one, bro."

Bonnie's profile has grown within the streaming world over the past year. She was a member of Kai Cenat's Streamer University Class of 2026, the latest edition of Cenat's creator-focused program bringing together aspiring and emerging streamers.

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