Streamer Bonnie Apologizes After Appearing to Say N-Word While Reading Chat Comment

The viral clip revived an older, disputed accusation that Bonnie had used the same slur, while streamer Zoyle said he did not think she intended to say it but would not excuse the mistake.

She considered ending the broadcast but continued, calling the incident a mistake and acknowledging that the clip would likely spread across social media.

Bonnie immediately apologized after accidentally repeating the N-word while reading a viewer’s message aloud, stressing that she does not use the slur casually or off stream.

Streamer Bonnie is apologizing after a clip of her appearing to say the N-word while reading a comment from her livestream chat went viral. The viral moment happened as Bonnie was going through her chat and began reading a message that said, "This is something Bonnie would do the whole stream. N***a went two hours without reading chat." Bonnie repeated the slur while reading the message before abruptly catching herself, and her reaction was immediate. Bonnie initially said she was going to end the broadcast, then decided to continue and repeatedly apologized to viewers. "Oh my God, I'm ending stream. I'm ending stream," she said. "Sorry, I never advocate for that. I'm very, very sorry." Bonnie ultimately stayed live, explaining that what happened was a mistake and that she felt bad about saying the word.

"I'm not going to end the stream. I'm just going to continue on because that was a mistake," she said. "I'm sorry. I feel bad. I feel bad. I'm sorry."

The streamer also acknowledged that she expected the clip to spread quickly across social media. "I'm probably never going to hear the end of it on Twitter," Bonnie said. "I'm going to be part of a compilation." Bonnie then pushed back against any suggestion that her mistake reflected how she normally speaks when the cameras aren't rolling. "Like I said, I do not say it casually, OK? I don't say it off stream. I don't say it casually," she said. "I've been streaming for a very, very, very long time." The clip quickly circulated online Sunday, reigniting discussion around Bonnie and an older accusation that she had previously used the same slur on stream. That earlier clip was disputed, with viewers arguing that she had actually said "new guy."