Kesha Strips Down for First-Ever Lingerie Campaign as a ‘Free Woman’

Sixteen years ago, Kesha told the whole world to “Take It Off.” This week, she took her own advice, entirely on her own terms. On Thursday, August 27, the Grammy-nominated pop star unveiled her first-ever lingerie campaign with Adore Me, dropping a series of photos on Instagram that put her newly liberated era front and center.

“My collection with @adoreme is live! LOVED shooting my first-ever lingerie campaign as a free woman,” she captioned the post. “Check out this hot & dangerous lingerie designed for feeling confident in your own skin.” It didn't take long for the comments to lose composure. Body-confidence creator Rachel K. Grim cheered, “YESSS the face of being a free woman lets goooo,” while rock legend Sammy Hagar wrote: “whoa whoa whoa hold on here😳😘 you're something else.” The “free woman” part, though, carries a little more weight coming from Kesha. For nearly a decade, she was locked in a legal battle with producer Dr. Luke after accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her. He denied the allegations and sued her for defamation. The two ultimately reached a settlement in June 2023, and Kesha’s deal with Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records, which was distributed by RCA, ended later that year after she fulfilled her recording contract.

She has been firmly in the driver’s seat ever since. In 2024, Kesha launched her own label, Kesha Records, through a distribution deal that gives her full creative control and ownership of her new music. Her first independent album, . (Period), followed in 2025, and this summer she’s been taking that same energy on the road with the aptly named Freedom Tour, which wraps this weekend.