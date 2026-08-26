Everything You Need to Know About 'Blade Runner'

You know how it goes; you hear names like Ridley Scott and have people telling you about films like his 1982 film Blade Runner, but when’s the last time you sat down and watched this film? Do you know that there are multiple versions of this Harrison Ford-led cyberpunk neo-noir cult classic? Do you even know what “cyberpunk” is? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. With The Dog Stars—Ridley Scott’s next epic, starring Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley, and Josh Brolin—hitting theaters on August 28, 2026, now is the perfect time to run back some of Ridley Scott’s best work. Why not start with Blade Runner? Not ready to take the plunge? We’ve got you covered; here’s a look at everything you need to know about Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner.

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It's based on Philip K Dick's novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

Science fiction writer Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? is set in a post-apocalyptic 1992, where a bounty hunter named Rick Deckard chases six escaped Nexus-6 androids in hopes of "retiring" (aka killing) them. The novel explores themes of empathy and what it means to be human, and it has been adapted into everything from a comic book series and a play to the film Blade Runner. The term "blade runner" didn't come from the novel, though. That term came from a treatment for a 1974 novel, The Bladerunner, that was never used. People wanted to turn Dick’s novel into a film for years, and after liking the term “bladerunner,” Ridley Scott adopted it for his cinematic adaptation. Sadly, Dick never got to see Blade Runner, as he passed away months before its June release. Dick was said to have been upset with the project, as he wasn't initially aware the film existed. He reportedly hated one of the first scripts, but before his death, was able to not only read a revised script (which he is said to have been pleased with), but he was even screened footage of the special effects being used in the movie, telling Ridley Scott that he made the world look just like he'd originally imagined it.

The hunt for the replicants

In Blade Runner, the search for the rogue replicants (a.k.a the androids) makes up the main crux of the story. Deckard, who is now an ex-police officer, is the best replicant hunter in the land, and using the "Voight-Kampff" test (which is made up of a series of questions that are used to determine if the interviewee is in fact an android or a human), he's able to decipher what's what. We see early on the replicants’ destructive tendencies, and how they become so wrapped up in the memories that are implanted in their heads that they feel they themselves are real.

It's considered a highly-influential cult classic

While it wasn't a commercial success (making $33.8 million at the box office on a $28 million budget), Blade Runner's been revered as a true cult phenomenom. It's seen as one of the cornerstones for the cyberpunk movement, which highlights a juxtaposition of technological advances against a breakdown of social order; everything from the Matrix trilogy and Ghost In the Shell to games like Perfect Dark can be seen as direct descendants of Blade Runner. Hell, movies like A.I. and I, Robot feel like direct descendants of the "science is going to kill us" storyline. One more interesting point is that the movie (and its cult status thereafter) helped coin two terms: replicant and retrofitted, the latter describing (as The Conversation put it in 2016) "the film’s clever design, with its postmodern flourishes and visual in-jokes." It also helped further put Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer onto the path of stardom.

There are multiple versions of the movie