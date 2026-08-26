Everything You Need to Know About 'Blade Runner'

Key Takeaways
- This guide revisits Ridley Scott’s 1982 cyberpunk neo-noir Blade Runner, a cult classic that shaped works including The Matrix, Ghost in the Shell, and Perfect Dark.
- Adapted from Philip K. Dick’s Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, the film follows Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard as he hunts rogue replicants while probing empathy, memory, and what makes someone human.
- Eight versions exist, but the key choices are the narration-heavy 1982 theatrical cut, the more ambiguous 1992 director’s cut, and Scott’s fully controlled 2007 final cut.
You know how it goes; you hear names like Ridley Scott and have people telling you about films like his 1982 film Blade Runner, but when’s the last time you sat down and watched this film? Do you know that there are multiple versions of this Harrison Ford-led cyberpunk neo-noir cult classic? Do you even know what “cyberpunk” is?
Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. With The Dog Stars—Ridley Scott’s next epic, starring Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley, and Josh Brolin—hitting theaters on August 28, 2026, now is the perfect time to run back some of Ridley Scott’s best work. Why not start with Blade Runner?
Not ready to take the plunge? We’ve got you covered; here’s a look at everything you need to know about Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner.
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It's based on Philip K Dick's novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?
Science fiction writer Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? is set in a post-apocalyptic 1992, where a bounty hunter named Rick Deckard chases six escaped Nexus-6 androids in hopes of "retiring" (aka killing) them. The novel explores themes of empathy and what it means to be human, and it has been adapted into everything from a comic book series and a play to the film Blade Runner.
The term "blade runner" didn't come from the novel, though. That term came from a treatment for a 1974 novel, The Bladerunner, that was never used. People wanted to turn Dick’s novel into a film for years, and after liking the term “bladerunner,” Ridley Scott adopted it for his cinematic adaptation.
Sadly, Dick never got to see Blade Runner, as he passed away months before its June release. Dick was said to have been upset with the project, as he wasn't initially aware the film existed. He reportedly hated one of the first scripts, but before his death, was able to not only read a revised script (which he is said to have been pleased with), but he was even screened footage of the special effects being used in the movie, telling Ridley Scott that he made the world look just like he'd originally imagined it.
The hunt for the replicants
In Blade Runner, the search for the rogue replicants (a.k.a the androids) makes up the main crux of the story. Deckard, who is now an ex-police officer, is the best replicant hunter in the land, and using the "Voight-Kampff" test (which is made up of a series of questions that are used to determine if the interviewee is in fact an android or a human), he's able to decipher what's what. We see early on the replicants’ destructive tendencies, and how they become so wrapped up in the memories that are implanted in their heads that they feel they themselves are real.
It's considered a highly-influential cult classic
While it wasn't a commercial success (making $33.8 million at the box office on a $28 million budget), Blade Runner's been revered as a true cult phenomenom. It's seen as one of the cornerstones for the cyberpunk movement, which highlights a juxtaposition of technological advances against a breakdown of social order; everything from the Matrix trilogy and Ghost In the Shell to games like Perfect Dark can be seen as direct descendants of Blade Runner. Hell, movies like A.I. and I, Robot feel like direct descendants of the "science is going to kill us" storyline.
One more interesting point is that the movie (and its cult status thereafter) helped coin two terms: replicant and retrofitted, the latter describing (as The Conversation put it in 2016) "the film’s clever design, with its postmodern flourishes and visual in-jokes." It also helped further put Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer onto the path of stardom.
There are multiple versions of the movie
Here's where Blade Runner's history and legacy gets interesting. A total of eight different versions of Blade Runner exist, front test audience to final cuts. Why? It genuinely feels like there was a number of differences between what Ridley Scott wanted the film to be and what Warner Bros. thought would work for audiences (including the "happy ending" that Warner Bros. wanted included). Everything from Deckard's narration (which was said to have been included in post due to test audiences not understanding the film) to the end credits have been removed and replaced, can cause confusion and debate on which version is the best version to watch to experience the film in its intended format.
For the film's tenth anniversary in 1992, the "director's cut" was released, after Scott was pissed about a workprint version of the film being leaked to the masses. Scott, who had been working on Thelma & Louise at the time, wasn't satisfied with this version, and Ford himself said told Empire that the movie didn't move him at all, calling it "an exercise in design." In 2007 for the film's 25th anniversary, the "final cut" of Blade Runner was released, which was the only version Scott had complete artistic control over.
Which version you watch depends on what's more important to you. The 1982 theatrical cut might be the easiest to understand, with Ford's 13 points of narration, plus it lends itself to more of the noir influence that the movie draws from. The 1992 director's cut may be closer to Scott's original plan; it also contains the seeds of the biggest question: is Deckard himself a replicant? It also includes a restored soundtrack, and three extra scenes that were only seen in the international cut. It's as complete as the original is going to get, and puts adds a new layer to the film's long, drawn-out conversation about what it is to be a human.
Blade Runner truly is a magnificent chore to watch. Even in its greatest version, its still a massive undertaking, challenging viewers to endure a brooding, lowkey detective tale set in a futuristic dystopia with characters that may or may not be human. Without the narration, the slow-paced tale demands your attention. An important film, especially for anyone calling themselves a true film buff.