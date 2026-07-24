Wakanda Forever

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Pop Culture

Angela Bassett Felt 'Supreme Disappointment' After Oscars Loss for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Bassett was up for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, ultimately losing to Jamie Lee Curtis for her role in 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once'.

Jaelani Turner-Williams868 days ago
Pop Culture

'Wakanda Forever' Star Tenoch Huerta Denounces Singer’s ‘Sexual Predator’ Accusations as ‘False and Offensive’

The actor writes that he dated María Elena Ríos for several months and "it was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest.”

Brad Callas1139 days ago
screenshot for news story VF
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Agrees to Show Angela Bassett Her Impression as ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ Stars Reunite 16 Years Later

16 years after they shared the screen in 'Akeelah and the Bee,' Keke Palmer and Angela Bassett reunited in a hilarious interview with 'Vanity Fair.'

Brad Callas1331 days ago
Ryan Coogler attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever"
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Shares Note Thanking Fans for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Success

Ryan Coogler shared a heartfelt thanking fans for making his latest film, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ​​​​​​​' a huge box office success.

Joe Price1339 days ago
Winston and Lupita on press tour
Pop Culture

Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong'o Were Contenders to Become New Black Panther in 'Wakanda Forever'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' co-writer Joe Robert Cole says M'Baku and Nakia were both considered as the one to claim T'Challa's mantle.

Jose Martinez1339 days ago
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Letitia Wright is seen on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Letitia Wright Rips Article Comparing Vaccine Controversy to Will Smith and Brad Pitt Abuse Scandals

Letitia Wright has spoken out after her 2020 vaccine misinformation controversy was mentioned alongside Smith's slap and Pitt's abuse allegations.

Trace William Cowen1341 days ago
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Pop Culture

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Earns Biggest November Debut Ever With $180 Million

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dominated the domestic box office this week, earning the biggest opening of the year, as well as the biggest November debut ever.

Brad Callas1350 days ago
Black Panther Wakanda Forever Review
Pop Culture

Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy is Eternal In 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' picked up the broken fragments from loss and pieced them back together into a powerful Chadwick Boseman tribute.

Jordan Rose1352 days ago
Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Music

Stream Rihanna's New Song "Born Again" From 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

The record marks Rihanna's second contribution to the new movie's soundtrack, following album opener "Lift Me Up," produced by Ludwig Göransson.

Joshua Espinoza1352 days ago
Ryan Coogler Black Panther Interview
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler on Creating a New Legacy With 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and Honoring Chadwick Boseman

Complex chatted with Coogler and he shared how he created a narrative that both made sense for Marvel, while also honoring Chadwick Boseman’s memory.

Karla Rodriguez1353 days ago
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The cover art for the 'Wakanda Forever' soundtrack
Music

Listen to the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack f/ Rihanna, Tems, Future, and More

Ahead of the release of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'​​​​​​​ next week, the star-studded soundtrack for the highly anticipated Marvel sequel has arrived.

Joe Price1359 days ago
Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever"
Music

Rihanna Returns With Video for “Lift Me Up” Single From ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Rihanna has returned with her new song "Lift Me Up," which was made for the highly anticipated Marvel sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

Joe Price1366 days ago
Wakanda Forever event with creators
Pop Culture

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' First Reactions Are Here

Ahead of the sequel's theatrical release next month, fans have been given an assortment of early reactions following the film's Hollywood premiere.

Trace William Cowen1367 days ago
wakanda forever full trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer

The new trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' features the film’s villain, Namor, as well as returning stars like Angela Bassett and Winston Duke.

Joe Price1391 days ago

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