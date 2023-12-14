The Best Video Games of 2023, Ranked

Developer: Larian Studios

Genre: Turn-Based RPG

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac

Baldur's Gate 3 is a turned-based RPG by way of Dungeons and Dragons, which will intimidate a lot of people who are not familiar with either. But give this big, sprawling world a chance, and after a few days of confusion, you'll be addicted.

There's something inaccessible about Baldur's Gate 3, which is a major part of what makes it so effective. You're traversing a massive fantasy world in search of a cure for the mind tadpoles that have infested your mind, along with a Githyanki warrior, a half-Elven cleric, and a human Wizard. You must cross mountains, explore massive crumbling castles built during a golden age long past, and brave the Underdark, a massive underground labyrinth of frightful inhabitants and frightened slaves. You must travel through a haunted forest, where torchlight will keep the monsters at bay. And you cannot get over how small you feel in the big scheme of things. This is a world that existed long before you, and it will persist long after you're gone.

Your travel companions are fascinating, revealing their backstories and dribs and drabs. You can start relationships with them and even consummate those relationships if you'd like to go down that path. And that sort of interpersonal negotiation is at the crux of what makes Baldur's Gate 3 so good. Do you want to talk your way out of a battle with an aggressive opponent? Or do you want to slay him, and take his head as a trophy to impress another character? Do you want to help the oppressed, or are you too occupied with your own mission to give a damn? You can make a seemingly endless number of decisions, which will all pay off dividends down the line. And the best part is that you can keep playing. Even your craziest decision will let you keep playing and take the narrative to its logical conclusion.

Baldur's Gate 3 is our Game of the Year for its dedication to creating a massive, reactive world, which feels impersonal on one hand, but responsive to your every whim on the other. But many of these games, in a weaker year, could have easily snagged the #1 spot.