Netflix Is Adding Three ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Games to Its Mobile App

Netflix is expanding its selection of mobile games with the introduction of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition next month.

Starting on Dec. 14, Netflix subscribers will have access to all three remastered Grand Theft Auto games included in The Trilogy, which comprises of Grand Theft III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Subscribers can pre-register to play the three games starting today through the Netflix mobile app. It's yet another addition to Netflix's growing selection of over 80 mobile games available as part of its subscription.

Back in October, it was reported that Netflix was in talks with Rockstar Games to release its own version of Grand Theft Auto as part of a licensing deal with publisher Take-Two Interactive. The Wall Street Journal noted that it would not be GTA VI, but a spin-off title possibly only available to play on mobile devices. The streaming platform has so far spent $1 billion on expanding into the gaming space.

The arrival of The Trilogy could indicate that another mobile GTA game could be on the way via Netflix. The remastered titles debuted on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows PC in Nov. 2021 to a mixed response.

Rockstar Games finally confirmed that GTA VI is on the way earlier this month in an announcement coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the iconic studio. “We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto," co-founder Sam Houser said. "We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

The last Grand Theft Auto game was released all the way back in 2013, but fans won't have to wait much longer to hear more about the hotly anticipated title.