Featured
GTA 6' and 'Resident Evil Requiem' to 'Tomb Raider,' 2026 is stacked with heavy hitters across every platformKevin Wong
A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson
From a new Vice City to those insane inserts, here's all the Easter eggs we noticed in 'GTA VI's trailer. Did you catch any of them?Kevin Wong
The Canadian actress on how Ms. Marvel helped her reconnect with her Muslim and Pakistani roots, her love for Markham, and how she hopes she can inspire others.Alex Nino Gheciu