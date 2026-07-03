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'GTA 6' Rumored to be the Most Expensive Game Release to Date
Pop Culture

Will 'GTA 6' Be the Most Expensive Game Launch Ever?

Leaked edition prices, billion-dollar development estimates and a confirmed November 2026 launch date have fans asking how much 'GTA 6' will really cost on day one.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
'GTA VI' Still on Track for November 19 Release, But No Price Yet
Pop Culture

'GTA VI' Still Set for November 2026 as Fans Brace for Sticker Shock

Take-Two says the long-delayed sequel is still locked in for 2026, but a mystery price has fans bracing for sticker shock.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
'GTA 6' Was Originally Supposed to Be Released This Spring
Pop Culture

New Comments Reveal How Far Behind Schedule ‘GTA 6’ Really Is

New comments from Take-Two’s CEO reveal just how early Rockstar hoped to launch GTA 6 — and why the game’s massive development timeline keeps stretching later.

Bernadette Giacomazzo60 days ago
Did Best Buy Leak 'GTA 6' Preorder Date?
Pop Culture

Leaked Best Buy Email Sparks ‘GTA 6’ Preorder Frenzy Ahead of Launch

Best Buy affiliate emails hint at a May 2026 GTA 6 preorder window — here’s what the leak says, what’s confirmed, and what could still be a placeholder move.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago
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Bank of America Exec Says 'GTA 6' Should Cost $80 to Set the Tone for the Rest of the Industry
Pop Culture

Bank of America Says ‘GTA 6’ Should Raise Prices for the Entire Gaming Industry

A Wall Street analyst wants Rockstar’s biggest game ever to reset what “fair” pricing means for GTA 6, Mario Kart, and every $70 blockbuster that follows.

Bernadette Giacomazzo70 days ago
Rockstar Games Reportedly Making Workers Go Without Pay to Get 'GTA 6' Out on Time
Pop Culture

‘GTA 6’ Workers Say Deadlines Are Driving Long Hours Ahead of Release

Anonymous reviews from India to the U.S. describe long hours and crunch as Rockstar pushes toward ‘GTA 6’s’ November 2026 release.

Bernadette Giacomazzo74 days ago
'GTA 6' Creator Says AI Woes are Overblown
Pop Culture

Take-Two CEO Calls AI-Made Games at ‘GTA 6’ Scale ‘Laughable’

As ‘GTA 6’ nears launch, Strauss Zelnick explains why AI can’t build a game at that scale — and where it’s already being used.

Bernadette Giacomazzo86 days ago
'GTA VI' Price Revealed—And Fans Are Not Happy
Pop Culture

'GTA VI' Price, Release Date, and Ad Plans: What We Know

Will GTA 6 really cost $70–$80, stay ad-light, and actually hit its 2026 release date? Here’s what Take-Two is quietly signaling.

Bernadette Giacomazzo114 days ago
In this photo illustration, a Grand Theft Auto VI logo seen displayed on a smartphone.
Pop Culture

Streamer Found Guilty of Murder After Using Fake GTA Livestream as Alibi

A fake GTA livestream was used as an alibi — but investigators uncovered the truth behind the killing.

Holly Riordan115 days ago
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GTA 6
Pop Culture

Rockstar May Let a Terminally Ill Fan Play 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Early

The game is supposed to come out this November, if there are no more delays.

Trey Alston180 days ago
'GTA 6' Facing Yet Another Delay from Rockstar Games
Pop Culture

‘GTA 6’ Release Timeline Remains Uncertain After New Reporting

A Bloomberg reporter said ‘GTA 6’ is not yet 'content complete,' later clarifying his remarks were misread and a delay isn’t 'inevitable.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo189 days ago
Grand Theft Auto 6
Pop Culture

Grand Theft Auto 6 Update: GTA Release Date Pushed Back — Again

When is the release date for Grand Theft Auto 6? It keeps getting moved back.

Jessica Mcbride248 days ago
Screenshot from iShowSpeed's YouTube stream.
Pop Culture

Watch IShowSpeed Crash Out Over Latest 'GTA VI' Delay: 'I'ma Be F*cking 50 When This Sh*t Come Out'

The next installment of the popular video game series has been pushed back to November, 2026.

Jose Martinez253 days ago
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 27: Skrilla performs onstage during day 5 at Summerfest 2025 at Henry Maier Festival Park on June 27, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Music

Skrilla Claims Viral Single "Doot Doot (6 7)" Will Be in 'GTA VI'

The rapper's popular track will allegedly be in the game after recently going viral.

Jaelani Turner-Williams277 days ago
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A vibrant street scene with neon lights. A police car is surrounded by people in colorful outfits, with two officers nearby.
Pop Culture

'Grand Theft Auto' Inspires College History Course in Tennessee: What to Know

The 'GTA' universe is being used as "a framing device for a serious history class."

Trace William Cowen296 days ago

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