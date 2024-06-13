Rob Kardashian Says He ‘Can’t C*m Anymore’ After Khloé Suggests He Donate His Sperm to Malika Haqq

Khloé Kardashian will go to great lengths to help out her besties.

The mother of two demonstrated this during the June 13 episode of The Kardashians, which explored Malika Haqq’s fertility journey. The longtime family friend, who shares a 4-year-old son with her ex-beau O.T. Genasis, said she was interested in welcoming baby No. 2 but had concerns over her age.

“I don’t want to be like 42, 45 and pregnant,” she said. “I fought for this body, but if I’m gonna carry like it has to happen almost now because I’m not a spring chicken. You know, but if I was gonna use a surrogate, then I have time.”

After Malika expressed interest in visiting a sperm bank, Khloé proposed another idea that would bring her BFF closer to the family.

“Why don’t we just ask Rob [Kardashian] to give you some sperm?” Khloé asked, referring to her little brother. “He’s a good catch. You guys already slept together.”

In typical Khloé fashion, she decided to call Rob up and put him on the spot.

“I’m with Malika and real serious question though,” she said over the phone. “Malika wants to have another kid and she was going to go to a sperm bank. But I just said, why not get it from you?”

It was an uncomfortable inquiry, no doubt, but not nearly as awkward as Rob’s response.

“I can’t c*m anymore,” said Rob, who shares a daughter named Dream with his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna.

Khloé and Malika were understandably confused and explained to Rob that all he had to do was “put it in a cup.”

“I just said, ‘I can’t cum anymore,” Rob reiterated. “What don’t you get?”

“We have time to prepare her womb so we can prepare your penis,” Khloé explained. “You just simmer on this conversation… This is weirder than I thought.”

The Good American founder reflected on the NSFW exchange in an episode confessional, in which she referred to Rob as “disgusting.”

“We can’t just ever talk normally,” she said. “But I don’t think there is a problem.”