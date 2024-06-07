Scott Disick Was "Pounding a Whole Box" of Hawaiian Rolls Every Night Before His Weight Loss

Scott Disick is learning from his mistakes.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the father of three shared details about his wellness journey and the factors that led to drastic weight gain. Scott addressed the topic while speaking to family matriarch Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, who expressed mild concern over Scott’s slimmed-down physique.

“Scott, you’re gonna stop losing weight, right?” she asked. “You look amazing, but like…”

After revealing his plan to drop “maybe three more pounds,” Scott shed more light on his past eating habits.

“I had no idea how horrible it was, what I was doing at night, eating those little bread things. What are they?” he asked. “Kylie [Jenner] loves them, too. She always keeps them in the car… the Hawaiian rolls!”

“Are you crazy?” Khloé asked.

“I was pounding a whole box of them a night,” Scott continued. “I loved them. But I didn’t realize what I was doing.”

It’s unclear what brand Scott was consuming, but a 12-count bag of King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls contains about 1,080 calories.

And the shocking revelations didn’t end there.

“I also didn’t know the whole thing about ginger ale being the same as a soda,” Scott continued. “I know. It just seemed like it was a soothing drink.”

“So, every night you would have a ginger ale?” Khloé asked.

“No! All day I would drink gingers!” Scott confessed. “I was going through 20 gingers a day.”