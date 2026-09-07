Brian McKnight Lavishes Praise on Stepson Amid Feud With Biological Kids

The tribute comes amid McKnight’s estrangement from his older biological children and multiple lawsuits challenging claims about his relationship with his late son Niko and the rest of his family.

McKnight, who has helped raise Jack since marrying Leilani Mendoza in 2017, said he and his wife remain amazed by the “extraordinary man” their son has become.

Brian McKnight celebrated his stepson Jack’s birthday by taking the second-year law student shopping for a pickup truck and calling him “brilliant, disciplined, kind, loyal, thoughtful.”

Brian McKnight is publicly celebrating one of his sons again—but this time, the birthday tribute is for his stepson Jack. The R&B singer posted a video documenting an extravagant birthday outing for Jack, the son of his wife, Leilani Mendoza, whom McKnight has helped raise and openly calls his own. In the clip, McKnight takes the second-year law student shopping for a pickup truck of his choice while delivering an emotional tribute to the young man. “Every once in a while, you're blessed with a child that becomes everything you could have ever hoped for and more,” McKnight said. “That's Jack.”