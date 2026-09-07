Brian McKnight Lavishes Praise on Stepson Amid Feud With Biological Kids

Key Takeaways
- Brian McKnight celebrated his stepson Jack’s birthday by taking the second-year law student shopping for a pickup truck and calling him “brilliant, disciplined, kind, loyal, thoughtful.”
- McKnight, who has helped raise Jack since marrying Leilani Mendoza in 2017, said he and his wife remain amazed by the “extraordinary man” their son has become.
- The tribute comes amid McKnight’s estrangement from his older biological children and multiple lawsuits challenging claims about his relationship with his late son Niko and the rest of his family.
Brian McKnight is publicly celebrating one of his sons again—but this time, the birthday tribute is for his stepson Jack.
The R&B singer posted a video documenting an extravagant birthday outing for Jack, the son of his wife, Leilani Mendoza, whom McKnight has helped raise and openly calls his own. In the clip, McKnight takes the second-year law student shopping for a pickup truck of his choice while delivering an emotional tribute to the young man.
“Every once in a while, you're blessed with a child that becomes everything you could have ever hoped for and more,” McKnight said. “That's Jack.”
McKnight didn't stop there.
“Now in his second year of law school, we watch in amazement as the little boy we raised continues becoming the extraordinary man we always knew he would be,” he continued, calling Jack “brilliant, disciplined, kind, loyal, thoughtful.”
“Happy birthday to our Jackboy!” McKnight added in the Instagram caption. “We are so proud of you, son. We love you!”
The post included hashtags such as #fatherson, #prouddad and #brianmcknightson. McKnight had already been building up to Jack's return home in another video, where he bragged about purchasing expensive seafood in anticipation of his arrival.
Jack is one of Leilani's children from a previous relationship and became part of McKnight's blended family after the couple married in 2017. McKnight has routinely celebrated Jack's accomplishments online, from graduating after studying psychology and neuroscience to entering law school.
Under ordinary circumstances, a proud dad buying his son a birthday present wouldn't attract much attention. But Brian McKnight's public declarations about fatherhood now arrive against a very different relationship with his older biological children—and an expanding collection of lawsuits over how that estrangement has been portrayed.
McKnight has repeatedly faced backlash over comments about those children, including referring to them as “products of sin” and “evil.” He also changed his legal name to Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Sr. to share a name with his youngest son with Leilani, despite already having a biological son named Brian McKnight Jr.
The family divide received renewed attention after McKnight's biological son Niko died from cancer at 32 in May 2025. Brian Jr. later alleged that their father refused to tell Niko he loved him as he was dying.
McKnight vehemently disputes that account.
He has since sued Brian Jr., ex-wife Julie McKnight, Marc Lamont Hill, Tasha K and the New York Post, alleging they participated in spreading a “sensational but false narrative” about his relationship with Niko and his other children.
McKnight has separately sued The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Karen Clark and Urban One over coverage that he says falsely depicted him as an abusive and neglectful father.
The fallout has extended beyond the courtroom. Claflin University previously canceled a scheduled McKnight performance amid backlash over his booking, while Houston officials faced criticism after selecting him for the city's holiday tree-lighting concert last year.