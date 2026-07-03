Joe Manganiello

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Joe Manganiello in a tuxedo and Sofia Vergara in a strapless, embellished gown pose together at a formal event
Pop Culture

Joe Manganiello Denies Ex-Wife Sofia Vergara's Claims They Split Because He Wanted Kids

The 'Modern Family' actress told a Spanish newspaper they split over his desire to have kids earlier this year.

Joe Price731 days ago
Pop Culture

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Getting Divorced After 7 Years of Marriage (UPDATE)

The actors started dating in 2014, got engaged six months later, and married in 2015.

tara mahadevan1096 days ago
joe-manganiello
Pop Culture

DC Fans Launch #DeathstrokeHBOMax Campaign Following Snyder Cut Release, Joe Manganiello Offers Co-Sign

Following the release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League, DC fans have already started their next campaign in hopes of keeping the Snyder continuity alive.

Joe Price1929 days ago
This is a photo of Joe Manganiello.
Pop Culture

Joe Manganiello Officially Confirmed to Play Deathstroke in the DC Extended Universe

To the delight of many fanboys, Joe Manganiello has been confirmed as playing Deathstroke.

Khal3599 days ago

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