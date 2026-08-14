Girls I Rate Calls On Madison B, Monifa Goss & More For Nando’s Takeover

Girls I Rate are teaming up with Nando’s for a special takeover event next week, and they’ve got a stacked line-up of Caribbean acts to soundtrack the night.
The event, which takes place on August 19 at The Beat in London, promises a night of celebration for the Caribbean and the diaspora with singers and DJs bringing us dancehall, soca, R&B, UK funky, Amapiano, and Afro-influenced sounds.
Heading up the bill is rising rapper/singer Madison B, alongside singers Monifa Goss and The Sundivas, plus DJ sets from Portia Walker, DJ Emz and DJ Ambra.
Grammy-nominated songwriter and Girls I Rate founder Carla Marie Williams MBE—who has written for the likes of Britney Spears and Beyoncé—says the event was born from a conversation she had with Bermuda-born Madison about the need for a women-led Caribbean night.
“In the studio with Madison, we spoke about our love for Caribbean music and the importance of creating spaces where women could celebrate the culture that has shaped them,” says Williams. “So, we created this event spotlighting the next generation of artists, DJs, producers, dancers and creatives, celebrating our culture and creating opportunities for women to connect and thrive. Growing up in Harlesden, North-West London, as a British-Jamaican woman, Caribbean culture has also been part of my DNA, shaping who I am and my love for music.”
Madison B adds: “I’m so excited to be doing this Nando’s summer takeover and repping for the Caribbean girlies! I love being able to bring my personality and culture into the things I do, so working with Girls I Rate on something this fun feels so natural.”
Head to GirlsIRate.com for more info.