Girls I Rate Calls On Madison B, Monifa Goss & More For Nando’s Takeover

Girls I Rate are teaming up with Nando’s for a special takeover event next week, and they’ve got a stacked line-up of Caribbean acts to soundtrack the night.

The event, which takes place on August 19 at The Beat in London, promises a night of celebration for the Caribbean and the diaspora with singers and DJs bringing us dancehall, soca, R&B, UK funky, Amapiano, and Afro-influenced sounds.

Heading up the bill is rising rapper/singer Madison B, alongside singers Monifa Goss and The Sundivas, plus DJ sets from Portia Walker, DJ Emz and DJ Ambra.