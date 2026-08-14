ON A LEVEL: Jah Digga

Welcome to ON A LEVEL, a sitdown interview series brought to you by Complex UK, which sees our EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson, get real with some of the greatest music talents of now.



In the seventh episode of ON A LEVEL: Season 2, JP sits down with Nottingham’s own Jah Digga, who has seen a new level of buzz around his name since the release of the gritty “Addictions” last year. While said track introduced him to fresh ears, Jah Digga has been putting in the work for years—two decades, in fact. Cutting his teeth in the Midlands grime scene through pirate radio and local clashes, he went on to become a regular on Sidewinder stages across the UK and gained a cult-like following in the process.



Coming up on everything from reggae to New York rap, Jah found his lane as grime began to take over from UK garage, with the likes of Dizzee Rascal, N.A.S.T.Y Crew, Big H, Jme and Skepta all leaving a lasting impression. The past 18 months have seen him go viral multiple times, bless Fire In The Booth with a raw and memorable freestyle, and pick up co-signs from some of the biggest names in the game—all while continuing to focus on stories and real-life experiences in his music. That same passion feeds into his work with Nottingham-based youth project CRS, where he helps the next generation find their voice through music and other creative mediums.



After twenty years of hard graft, it feels like the world is finally catching up with Jah Digga. Here, JP and Jah talk past, present, and the heights still ahead.



Filmed at UD Music / The Talent House.

Catch up on Jah Digga’s discography, after the jump.



