Remembering Matthew Perry: The Actor's 10 Best Episodes on 'Friends'

Matthew Perry’s legacy precedes itself.

The incomparable comedian touched the hearts of audiences worldwide through his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the widely loved sitcom Friends, and his tragic passing has sent shockwaves across the world. Fans have poured their tributes on social media, remembering some of the actor’s best moments both on the show and off it as an outspoken advocate, inspiration, and friend to more people than he could ever count.

We all loved Friends. And we all particularly loved Chandler Bing. Perry managed to make the character his own and then some, with his unmatched talent shining through each episode and making Chandler one of the most iconic fixtures of pop culture. Although there are at least 50 more, we’ve rounded up Chandler’s 10 best episodes in Friends to celebrate the late actor’s infinite legacy. He will always be remembered.

1. "The One With the Blackout" (Season 1, Episode 7)