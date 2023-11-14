Matt LeBlanc Honors Matthew Perry in Instagram Tribute: 'You're Finally Free'

Matt LeBlanc mournfully said goodbye to his fictional Friends roommate and former co-star Matthew Perry. On Oct. 28, Perry, 54, died after being found unresponsive in his hot tub.
The Joey Tribbiani to Perry's Chandler Bing on Friends, LeBlanc, 56, posted a touching Instagram tribute to Perry on Instagram just weeks after the actor's passing. With stills from the Friends set, LeBlanc revered Perry's legacy, writing, "The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life."
"It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never," he continued. "Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love," he added.
The photoset concluded with a candid of the main Friends cast—LeBlanc, Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer—embracing each other with a group hug.
LeBlanc also ended his caption with a joke, apparently having waited for some money from Perry. "And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me," he wrote.
Friends aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004, with the cast reuniting in 2021 for HBO special Friends: The Reunion. The following year, Perry released his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, which followed the actor's journey through his career, alcoholism, drug addiction, and recovery.
Shortly after Perry's death, the Friends cast issued a joint statement to People. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they said. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."