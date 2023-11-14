Matt LeBlanc Honors Matthew Perry in Instagram Tribute: 'You're Finally Free'

Matt LeBlanc mournfully said goodbye to his fictional Friends roommate and former co-star Matthew Perry. On Oct. 28, Perry, 54, died after being found unresponsive in his hot tub.

The Joey Tribbiani to Perry's Chandler Bing on Friends, LeBlanc, 56, posted a touching Instagram tribute to Perry on Instagram just weeks after the actor's passing. With stills from the Friends set, LeBlanc revered Perry's legacy, writing, "The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life."

"It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never," he continued. "Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love," he added.