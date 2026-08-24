Where would the world of superhero films be without Fox's X-Men franchise? No, seriously, think about it: on July 14, 2000, Twentieth Century Fox released X-Men, bringing Marvel's ultra-popular band of mutants to the big screen. It was Hugh Jackman's big break, and set the stage for two decades full of x-capades while lowkey giving Marvel Studios a blueprint on what to do right (and wrong) when it came to world-building. The twists and turns that the 13-deep film franchise took weren't always pretty, but when they shined, they shined bright AF.

Things are different now for the X-Men. With 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine acting as the bridge, Fox’s X-Men have completely migrated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The X-Men from Fox’s films are figuring prominently into Avengers: Doomsday plans, but the MCU is also getting a new group of X-Men when all is said and done. The remnants of Fox’s X-Men universe will bleed into the larger MCU, with little to show for it outside of whatever Deadpool has going on (so far).

As we prepare for the next chapter of Marvel’s Mutant Saga, this is every film in Fox’s X-Men Universe, ranked.