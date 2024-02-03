Ayo Edebiri Criticizing Jennifer Lopez in 2020 Podcast Resurfaces Ahead of Their 'SNL' Appearances

Ayo Edebiri may have found herself in an interesting situation after insults she made regarding Jennifer Lopez resurfaced right before the two are scheduled to appear in the next episode of Saturday Night Live.

The 28-year-old was selected as the host for the next episode of SNL, with Lopez serving as the musical guest. The duo filmed a promo clip for the upcoming episode alongside cast member Heidi Gardner, and it seemed all is well between the two.

"I'm really excited; I love your show," Lopez said to Edebiri, referencing FX's The Bear in which the latter stars. Edebiri replied, "I love your everything."