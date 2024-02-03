Ayo Edebiri Criticizing Jennifer Lopez in 2020 Podcast Resurfaces Ahead of Their 'SNL' Appearances

Ayo Edebiri may have found herself in an interesting situation after insults she made regarding Jennifer Lopez resurfaced right before the two are scheduled to appear in the next episode of Saturday Night Live.
The 28-year-old was selected as the host for the next episode of SNL, with Lopez serving as the musical guest. The duo filmed a promo clip for the upcoming episode alongside cast member Heidi Gardner, and it seemed all is well between the two.
"I'm really excited; I love your show," Lopez said to Edebiri, referencing FX's The Bear in which the latter stars. Edebiri replied, "I love your everything."
However, it didn't seem like Edebiri had always been a huge fan of the singer. In 2020, The Bear actress appeared on an episode of The Welfare Queen podcast and claimed Lopez's entire career was "one long scam." According to Edebiri, Lopez isn't actually singing most of her songs, and she read up on some cases that proved she wasn't.
"Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J. Lo is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show," Edebiri said in the podcast. "Her whole career is one long scam....She thinks she's on multiple tracks, but it's not her. I think she thinks that she's still good even though she's not singing for most of these songs."
She continued, "I was fascinated. I became fascinated for myself, and a lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'J. Lo didn't have time to make it to the studio,' like J. Lo was busy.' It's like, 'Doing what?' Not singing, obviously!"
Neither Edebiri nor Lopez have addressed the comments made in 2020 as of press time. Edebiri has caught some slack for comments she's made in the past, specifically, her movie reviews on the website Letterboxd.
"I'm a comedian. Anything I say online, I think I would say to somebody's face," she said about her reviews in January at the Emmy Awards. "I have a Letterboxd [account] because I love movies, I love TV, I love this industry. I know how hard it is to make something. I respect everything that's ever been made."