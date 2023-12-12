Carmy’s NN.07 Jacket From ‘The Bear’ Is Back in Stock

Now’s your chance to dress like Carmy from The Bear.

Copenhagen-based brand NN.07 has restocked its Gael 8267 Jacket, which Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) is often seen wearing in the Hulu show.

“Our Gael 8267 is inspired by the old school stadium jacket,” NN.07 describes the jacket. “Featuring a yarn-dyed checkered pattern and crafted in a heavily brushed wool-blend, this jacket can take you from curb to kitchen in an instance. Gael 8267 will be restocked Spring 2024, so make sure to sign up if you want to get your hands on Carmy’s jacket. The second batch sold out in less than 45 minutes.”

According to the blog BAMF Style, NN.07 hails from Copenhagen, the Danish city in which Carmy worked, making it likely that he purchased the jacket during his time there within The Bear universe. The jacket makes its first appearance in the second episode of Season 1, and then again in the third episode, before becoming Carmy’s staple outerwear piece.