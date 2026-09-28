PUBG to Make ComplexCon US Debut, Dropping Capsule Collection With mgk's Floor 13

Krafton is bringing PUBG to ComplexCon with an exclusive new capsule collection in collaboration with Floor 13, the new creative studio from mgk.

The smash-hit game will be making its U.S. ComplexCon debut with the new capsule collection. “This collaboration with Floor 13 marks a new chapter for PUBG, stepping outside the game and into fashion and culture,” said Hyojung Lee, Head of PUBG IP Experience, Krafton. “ComplexCon is the perfect stage to bring this exclusive collection to a global audience and marks the first of many upcoming new experiences we have planned to bring the game to life beyond the screen.”

The collection, which can be previewed below, will be exclusively available at the Los Angeles Convention Center during ComplexCon on October 3 and 4. Pieces include t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and more, and feature imagery from PUBG.