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Pop Culture
'Children of Blood and Bone' Trailer With Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Idris Elba, Viola Davis: Watch
Gina Prince-Bythewood's adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling novel hits theaters and IMAX on January 15, 2027.
Abel Shifferaw40 minutes ago