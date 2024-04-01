Exclusive: Zendaya on How Her 'Challengers' Character Is 'Walking That Line' in Luca Guadagnino’s Tennis Drama

2024 has been a massive year for Zendaya thus far. In March, after several delays, Dune: Part Two hit theaters and was met with immediate critical acclaim, not to mention some truly impressive box office numbers. The film is an action spectacle in the deepest sense, with its undeniable success hopefully ensuring that a third Dune film from Denis Villeneuve will indeed be brought to the finish line.

As for Euphoria, fans of the HBO series were recently met with some disappointing news regarding its long-teased third season. While HBO says new episodes will still be happening, actors are being allowed to "pursue other opportunities" following word that production was being pushed back.