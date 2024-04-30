Martin Freeman Defends Age Gap With Jenna Ortega in 'Miller's Girl'

Martin Freeman has come to the defense of his new film, Miller’s Girl.

The erotic thriller follows the story of an affair between a student, played by Jenna Ortega, and a teacher, played by Freeman. The movie has been mired in controversy for that exact reason—for its illicit plotline and the 31-year age difference between its two lead actors.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Freeman explained that the movie is “grown-up and nuanced.” He continued, “It’s not saying, ‘Isn’t this great?’"

“And that’s a shame,” the 52-year-old added, pointing to the many films that depict difficult subject matter without endorsing it, like Schindler’s List. “Are we gonna have a go at Liam Neeson for being in a film about the Holocaust?”