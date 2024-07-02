Tia Mowry Plans to Get 'Very Raw' and 'Honest' About Divorce in New Reality Show: 'I'm All About Being Authentic'

Tia Mowry has plans to pull back the curtain on her divorce in her upcoming reality series.

Mowry, who was previously married to actor Cory Hardict from 2008 to 2023, had a quick chat with People during the BET Awards, where she discussed that she's currently filming the show, titled Tia Mowry: My Next Act. The show will air on WEtv and ALLBLK, which Mowry announced on Instagram in April.

"What I love about it is that it's about inspiring women, people in general, when it comes to their transitions in life," she told the publication.

"It's very raw, honest; there's lots of tears. There's lots of laughter. There's lots of fun," she added about the show, which will debut this fall.

As Mowry's been transparent about her feelings about divorce and post-divorce dating, fans can surely expect the actress to get even more in depth about her life as a single woman. Mowry also shares son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, six, with Hardict.