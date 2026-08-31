Music

Jermaine Dupri Says Bad Bunny's Crossover Power Is All in How the Records Sound

The producer spoke about why Bad Bunny's music hits regardless of whether you understand a word of it.

Split image. Left: Jermaine Dupri in a beige suit and sunglasses. Right: Bad Bunny in a cream suit with gold accents and sunglasses.
Images via Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Culture Creators; Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Jermaine Dupri has a simple theory for why Bad Bunny keeps breaking through to audiences that don't speak a word of Spanish.

In a new interview on the YouTube interview series The Manager's Playbook, Dupri breaks down to host Mauricio Ruiz what he sees as the engine behind Bad Bunny's crossover appeal.

"I'm playing Bad Bunny records, and I'm not playing it because he's cool," Dupri says near the 33-minute mark in the video linked below. "I'm playing it because they sound good … I don't even know what the fuck he's talking about. I'm just saying the records sound right."

Ruiz suggests the language barrier isn't unique to non-Spanish speakers.

"I'm going to tell you the honest truth," Ruiz said. "If you're not from Puerto Rico, a lot of Spanish people are still having a difficulty understanding what he's saying."

His point was less about the words and more about the pull of the music itself.

"It's not even about what he's saying. It just feels good, right?” Dupri insisted. “It just feels like, put this shit on, and you dance … I come from that space, so that’s why I react to the music.”

The veteran hitmaker also credited the breadth of Bad Bunny's sonic palette for removing the usual friction listeners have with unfamiliar genres.

"It's not something that sounds like, ‘Oh, that sounds Latin. I don't want to listen to that.’ No. … If you kind of like Latin music, if you've ever liked Latin music, if you like music that has some kind of Latin influence, he got all that shit in there, and some hip-hop shit. He got everything in there."

The comments arrive just days after Bad Bunny wrapped his record-breaking Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, closing out a 57-date run on Aug. 22 at San Juan's Hiram Bithorn Stadium in front of nearly 35,000 fans.

The album behind the tour won both Best Música Urbana Album and Album of the Year at this year's Grammys.

Shop for Bad Bunny music, merch, and more at Complex.

Related Stories

Bad Bunny
Music

Bad Bunny Opens Tour Finale in Puerto Rico With Fiery Speech: 'This Disaster Is Created on Purpose'

The reggaeton superstar addressed the island's water rationing and daily blackouts, telling the crowd the chaos is "created on purpose" to push Puerto Ricans off their own land.

Trey Alston10 days ago
Karol G on stage in a dynamic pose, holding a microphone, with a green background and stage lights.
Music

The Best Latin Albums Of 2026 (So Far)

From Regional Mexican to urbano, these are the albums that defined a landmark year for Latin music.

Antonio Johri2 days ago
Shakira performing on stage with a microphone, wearing a glittery outfit and bracelet, with a musician in the background.
Music

Shakira Quietly Changes ‘She-Wolf’ Commandment That Threw Shade at Clara Chia

The Colombian superstar recently wrapped up the second and final North American leg of her blockbuster 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' World Tour.

Alex Ocho35 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk Trial: OTF Vonnie Recounts His First Attempted Hit on Quando Rondo in Georgia
2
MusicThe Kid Mero Dares Biggie’s Killer to Pull a Keffe D: ‘Go Do a Podcast. Go Snitch on Yourself’
3
MusicLil Durk Trial: Flacka Testifies He Was Never Paid for Role in Alleged Quando Rondo Hit
4
MusicDame Dash's Life Rights to Be Auctioned Off
5
Pop CultureIssa Rae and the 'Insecure' Cast Cancel 13-City Anniversary Tour, Inglewood Date Still On
6
Pop CultureWatch 50 Cent as Balrog in the New ‘Street Fighter’ Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App