Tia Mowry Says Dating Has Been 'Complicated' Following Her Divorce

Dating hasn’t come easy for Tia Mowry.

The actress opened up about the challenges she’s faced in her love life on Instagram this weekend. “A word from ME since narratives are being made without my consent. Hear it here and ONLY here,” she captioned a photo of herself.

“Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn't mean I'm going to go back to something that no longer served me. That's like implementing if I don't book an audition or a part as an actor RIGHT AWAY I'm going to give up on my dreams.”

“Please just stop,” she added. “I ain't that weak. Please move on because I have. Thank you NEXT.”