Tia Mowry Says Dating Has Been 'Complicated' Following Her Divorce

Dating hasn’t come easy for Tia Mowry.
The actress opened up about the challenges she’s faced in her love life on Instagram this weekend. “A word from ME since narratives are being made without my consent. Hear it here and ONLY here,” she captioned a photo of herself.
“Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn't mean I'm going to go back to something that no longer served me. That's like implementing if I don't book an audition or a part as an actor RIGHT AWAY I'm going to give up on my dreams.”
“Please just stop,” she added. “I ain't that weak. Please move on because I have. Thank you NEXT.”
Mowry finalized her divorce from Cory Hardrict this April. The former couple were married for 15 years and share two children, a 12-year-old son Cree, and a 5-year-old daughter Cairo.
She’s been candid about being single and getting back into dating. According to People. She shared a since-deleted TikTok that saw her dancing to a Nicki Minaj song, which was captioned, “When an emotionally immature man thinks he can play you, but when he goes low you go lower."
Another TikTok sees her mouthing the words to a viral sound: "It got worse. But I feel like it's about to get worser. It got worse! It got worser!" alongside the caption, “When anyone asks me about my dating life.”
Mowry shared the news of her divorce with her fans on IG. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."