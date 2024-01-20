Tamera Mowry Ranks Songs With References to Her and Sister Tia in the Lyrics

Tamera Mowry has ranked six hip-hop songs that mention her and her twin sister Tia's names.

On Friday, Tamera shared a video on Instagram where she listened to several hip-hop records from various artists that referred to the Mowry sisters. According to the 45-year-old, these songs are foreign to her but she enjoyed listening to them.

"Y'all, why didn't you tell me about these songs?! 😳😂 Gotta say I had some fun listening to all these lyrics (ya'll are creative)! 🔫👀😅 Rank them with me in the comments – I need your take on this wild mix 🎶 #reaction #tiaandtamera #tiatamera," she wrote in her caption.