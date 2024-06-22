Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Set to Finalize Divorce, Issued Settlement Deadline

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are approaching the final days of their publicized divorce.

According to TMZ, a judge has given the former couple a deadline to submit the terms of their divorce settlement, specifying the conditions of child support and a parenting plan by July 27. Taylor and Shumpert share two daughters, Iman "Junie" Shumpert Jr., 8, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3. If the two miss the deadline, the divorce may be removed from the judge's calendar, but they can resume the divorce in court again.

Taylor reportedly filed for divorce last January, eight months before announcing that she and Shumpert had separated. Although Taylor wanted to keep the pending divorce private, it went public when Shumpert used their full names in a court filing, with the A Thousand and One star accusing Shumpert of cheating, mental abuse, and showing neglectful behavior around their children.

Shumpert allegedly withdrew $4 million from their shared bank accounts and currently seeks adjusted child support due to claims that Taylor makes more than double his monthly income.

While Taylor and Shumpert were formerly outspoken about their relationship, down to discussing their sex lives, fans noticed trouble in the marriage when a 2022 TikTok seemingly alleged that Shumpert was unfaithful, causing Taylor to overdose, which she denied.