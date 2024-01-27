Teyana Taylor Denies Claims Iman Shumpert Cut Utilities in Home Amid Divorce: 'Y'all Really Be Taking It Too Far'

But shortly after the report surfaced, The Book of Clarence star responded on her Instagram Stories and called out TMZ for "misleading" readers.

"Yo @tmz are you serious????" her caption began. "Y'all really be taking it too far with these d*mn misleading headlines and I'm tired of it! Every time I turn around it's either half leaked and made up stories, or words being twisted up for clickbait!!!! I kindly asked you mothaf%ckas to mind ya damn business, and for y'all to respect me and my family's privacy."

She continued, " HOWEVER, y'all keep putting out f%ckery. If you're going to keep leaking my documents, SHOW IT ALL & COME CORRECT!!! Stop taking bits and pieces and putting 10's on 2's!"

"I've been very GRACEFUL, CORDIAL AND PROTECTIVE OF ALL PARTIES INVOLVED IN THE WHOLE PROCESS. Sadly, that energy has not been reciprocated AT ALL!! But I still walk in GRACE! HOWEVER, I GOT TIME TAH-DAY. Once again from day one...TEYANA HAS NEVER SAID ANYTHINGGGGGGGGGGG TO ANYONE!!! I haven't spoken to any blogs or anyone else for that matter!!! My court documents aren't clickbait to be used for your salacious headlines!!! Y'all are taking info from my original court complaint (which, newsflash...has to be submitted giving your reasons as to why you're filing for divorce) as well as other court documents and creating these stories. If you Mothaf%ckas gonna be in my business b%tch be in the whole thing, get actuate information and actually comprehend! I can't stand y'all ass3s!!!!"

She concluded, "And let's settle this once and for all! I FILED FOR DIVORCE UNDER INITIALS FOR PRIVACY WHICH I KEPT THIS MATTER PRIVATE FOR ALMOST A YEAR UNTIL SOMEONE DECIDED TO FILE A MOTION USING OUR FULL NAMES WHICH THEN MADE OUR DIVORCE PROCEEDINGS PUBLIC FOR THE WORLD TO SEE!"

"Also, let me add...ALL OF THE UTILITIES IN MY HOME WAS ON THE SAME DAY AFTER THAT SHIT WAS PULLED!! Me and my kids are NEVER GOING TO BE SITTING DUCKS!!!"

Shumpert hasn't responded to Taylor's message but on Jan. 23, he posted a few words to his Instagram Stories, which may allude to the proceeding divorce. “10 TOES CHIN UP. YOU AIN’T THE FIRST OR THE LAST SHORDY,” he wrote.