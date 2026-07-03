Iman Shumpert

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Iman Shumpert, with braided hair and a beard in a blue suit and orange tie, appears to be speaking or listening intently.
Sports

Iman Shumpert on Knicks Fans Rushing the Court After Finals Win: ‘What You Doing?'

Shumpert, who played for the Knicks at the start of his career, did not join the celebration on the court.

Joe Price29 days ago
Iman Shumpert, with braided hair and a beard, wearing a black jacket and gold chains, stands in front of a blue background.
Sports

Iman Shumpert Joins Knicks Fans Celebrating Historic NBA Finals Game 4 Win on 7th Avenue

He was reportedly scheduled to make a podcast appearance following the game, but he got caught up in all the excitement.

Joe Price37 days ago
Kayla Nicole Apologized to Iman Shumpert for Mocking Teyana Taylor
Sports

Kayla Nicole Apologized to Iman Shumpert After Teyana Taylor Costume Drama

Iman Shumpert says Kayla Nicole reached out with an apology after her Teyana Taylor costume sparked backlash.

Bernadette Giacomazzo139 days ago
Iman Shumpert with glasses and a beard speaks into a microphone, set against a brick wall background.
Sports

Police Reportedly Called to Iman Shumpert's Atlanta Home After Woman Alleges He Hit Her

Cops reportedly responded last week to a verbal dispute at Iman Shumpert’s home, during which a woman claimed the ex-NBA player attacked her.

Alex Ocho226 days ago
Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre attend the London Premiere of "One Battle After Another" at Leicester Square on September 16, 2025 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Calls Aaron Pierre Her 'Apple Pie': 'We Are Each Other's Safe Space'

The actress and singer has not put a label on her relationship with Pierre a year after divorcing her ex-husband, Iman Shumpert.

Jaelani Turner-Williams254 days ago
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Iman Shumpert Announces His Father's Death with a Touching Message
Sports

Iman Shumpert Announces Father’s Death With Heartfelt Message

'Down goes the King,' Shumpert wrote about his father.

Bernadette Giacomazzo256 days ago
A man with a beard and afro hairstyle, wearing a green suit and patterned shirt, smiles at the camera.
Sports

Iman Shumpert Confronts Man After Reportedly Denying Interview, Receives Public Apology

Iman Shumpert’s confrontation with an Indianapolis content creator ended with the man admitting fault.

Mark Elibert268 days ago
(L) Teyana Taylor attends De Beers Celebrates The Launch Of Desert Diamonds at Artechouse NYC on October 03, 2025 in New York City. (R) Singer Taylor Swift during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 8, 2025
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Thanks Taylor Swift for 'The Life of a Showgirl' Handwritten Note, Gift

Swift included a handwritten letter in the surprise package for the 'Escape Room' artist.

Jaelani Turner-Williams275 days ago
NBA Veteran Mario Chalmers Revisits Old Steph Curry Drama with Iman Shumpert
Sports

Mario Chalmers Snubs Steph Curry in Point Guard Rankings With Iman Shumpert

Chalmers has crossed swords with Curry several times throughout his career in the NBA.

Bernadette Giacomazzo295 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Teyana Taylor attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros. "One Battle After Another" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Says She's Learned to 'Properly Love': 'I'm Gonna Take My Time'

Teyana Taylor considers herself a "lover girl" one year following her divorce from Iman Shumpert.

Jaelani Turner-Williams311 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend the Thom Browne Fall 2022 runway show on April 29, 2022 in New York City.
Music

Teyana Taylor Calls $70,000 in Legal Fees Paid to Iman Shumpert the ‘Best Little Coin’ She’s Spent

Teyana Taylor addressed rumors that she took "everything" from her ex-husband.

Jaelani Turner-Williams324 days ago
(L-R) Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert.
Music

Teyana Taylor Must Reportedly Pay Iman Shumpert $70,000 After Contempt of Court Ruling

The former couple made the same accusation against each other, but the court sided with the latter.

Jose Martinez337 days ago
Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre get steamy in the teaser video for Taylor's 'Escape Room' album.
Music

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre Seemingly Confirm Romance Rumors In New Album Teaser

The pair have set tongues wagging after cozying up in Taylor's short film for her upcoming album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams412 days ago
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are still at odds following their divorce.
Sports

Iman Shumpert Wants Teyana Taylor Sent to Jail For Allegedly Violating Divorce Terms

This latest update comes weeks after Taylor herself filed a motion to find her ex-husband in contempt.

Mark Elibert433 days ago
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event with a first-ever verzuz concert at The Belasco on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

Iman Shumpert Says He and Teyana Taylor Had 'Great Years' During Their Marriage

The NBA player and Taylor, who share two daughters, divorced last year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams463 days ago
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Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor pose together at an event, with vibrant clothing and a stylish backdrop.
Music

Teyana Taylor Accuses Iman Shumpert of Leaking Divorce Documents, Wants Him Jailed for Contempt

Shumpert, through his lawyers, has denied Taylor's allegations.

Mark Elibert485 days ago
Left: Nikki Taylor in a white shirt and polka dot collar, Teyana Taylor in an orange outfit. Right: Iman Shumpert in a black jacket and sunglasses.
Music

Teyana Taylor's Mom and Manager Responds to Reports of Iman Shumpert Divorce Settlement

Nikki Taylor questions why details about Teyana's divorce, which was settled in July 2024, are suddenly making headlines.

Alex Ocho491 days ago
Iman Shumpert, Carmelo Anthony, and Kevin Garnett in a split image.
Sports

Carmelo Anthony, Iman Shumpert Set Record Straight on Kevin Garnett 'Honey Nut Cheerios' Comment

Shumpert and Melo stressed that the widely reported "Honey Nut Cheerios" comment never happened on the '7PM in Brooklyn' podcast.

Joe Price597 days ago

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