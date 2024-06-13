Iman Shumpert Claims Teyana Taylor Makes Twice His Income, Wants Child Support Adjusted

In legal documents pertaining to their divorce, Iman Shumpert has claimed that Teyana Taylor is bringing home almost double his monthly income.

As reported by TMZ, the former NBA star has asserted that he shouldn't have to pay as much child support as he's currently paying because she's making almost twice what he is in a month. In the documents, he claimed that he brings home approximately $47,981 each month before taxes, while she's netting $98,885 each month.

He said he's currently paying $8,000 a month in child support, and while he's happy to do that he said he wants to split the cost of health services for their kids outside of "major" medical expenses.

This directly contradicts claims Taylor made in the divorce filing last year, in which she said that he was jealous of her fame and asked her not to work only to complain that she wasn't bringing in enough money for their family. Shumpert made a substantial amount of money during his NBA career, with a total of $48 million in contracts with various teams. However, he hasn't played professionally since the 2021 season.