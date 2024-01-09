Teyana Taylor Accuses Iman Shumpert of Being Under the Influence When He’s With Their Kids

Teyana Taylor claimed that Iman Shumpert is sometimes under the influence when he’s with their children.

TMZ reports that the singer made the accusations in new legal docs as part of their divorce, alleging that Shumpert ignores their children’s safety, even when they’re in the family home. She said that he smokes weed when he’s around their two daughters, eight-year-old Junie and three-year-old Rue, and doesn’t properly feed them.

The legal docs also said that he "consistently demonstrates a clear disregard for the safety of the minor children."

Teyana pointed to one incident in particular, claiming that her estranged husband placed the two kids by themselves in a rideshare in Chicago to be dropped off at the United Center, while a private driver brought him to the venue.

News of the former couple's separation arrived in September when Taylor revealed they hadn't been together “for a while." She then filed for divorce in late November, citing infidelity and mental abuse as grounds for the dissolution of their marriage.

In court docs, she revealed that the one-time NBA champion was prone to “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage." She also alleged that he was “extremely emotionally and mentally abusive towards her,” exhibiting “cruel treatment and selfishness.”

Shumpert later denied her claims, insisting he never “endangered” Taylor, and asked the court to throw out the allegations because she didn’t provide evidence to support them. He also said the only grounds for the split should be an “irretrievable broken bond.”