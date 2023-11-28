Teyana Taylor Reportedly Blaming Iman Shumpert for Divorce Battle Playing Out in Public

Teyana Taylor is reportedly blaming Iman Shumpert for the recently-made-public nature of their ongoing divorce proceedings.

That’s the word from TMZ, which cited sources on Tuesday as stating that Taylor was “disappointed and frustrated” by Shumpert’s move to use their full names in a recent court filing. At the top of the year, Taylor herself had used only her and Shumpert’s initials as part of a larger effort to resolve their split without having to deal with the prying eyes of the general public.

The latest report goes on to allege that the former couple, who were married in 2016 and share two children together, are no longer living in the same house.

In September, Taylor shared a statement to Instagram confirming she and Shumpert were separated "and have been for a while." Per Taylor, infidelity was not “one of the reasons” for their split; in fact, Taylor said she and Shumpert remained “the best of friends” and “great business partners” despite this change in their relationship.

“We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise,” Taylor said at the time.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Taylor had filed for divorce from Shumpert, with infidelity and jealousy both allegedly playing a role in the decision. Shortly after, Taylor shared a statement criticizing the manner in which news of the divorce was being handled by select outlets and fans.

"It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see,” Taylor said.

According to the A Thousand and One star, court documents had been “leaked to the public,” thus revealing certain aspects of the split she had been trying to keep private.