Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Reportedly Separated a Year Ago

Shia LaBeouf and his wife, actress Mia Goth, reportedly separated last year, five years after reconciling.

The couple began dating in 2012 while filming erotic film Nymphomanic Vol. II and began a long-term relationship, although they briefly split in 2018. The former couple would reconcile in 2020, two years before the birth of their daughter, Isabel. According to Page Six, LaBeouf and the MaXXXine star wed during a Las Vegas ceremony in 2016.

In a 2018 Page Six report, a rep stated that the actors had filed for divorce and that the breakup was “amicable.” By 2020, the then-couple were spotted wearing their wedding rings again.

While neither entertainer have commented on their separation, the announcement follows LaBeouf being arrested early Tuesday morning (February 17) after a physical altercation in New Orleans. The Disturbia actor was reported to have been “causing a disturbance” and became “increasingly aggressive” at the 1400 block of Royal Street during Mardi Gras.

A video showed the 39-year-old being knocked on the ground and repeatedly punched, which occurred before he was transported to a hospital to treat unspecified injuries. LaBeouf was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery and is held without bond at Orleans Parish Prison in Louisiana. The actor was scheduled to a court hearing at 3 p.m. local time today.