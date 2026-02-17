Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Mardi Gras Arrest: 'Multiple People Attempted to Hold Him Down,' New Orleans Police Say

For now, LaBeouf himself hasn't publicly addressed the arrest.

Shia LaBeouf with sunglasses and a mustache, wearing a white shirt and black jacket, stands in front of a blurred crowd.
Image via Getty/Tristan Fewings

Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans this week after an alleged physical altercation that ultimately led to him being hit with two simple battery charges.

The actor and performance artist, whose blockbuster turns in Disney Channel’s Even Stevens and the Transformers franchise made him a household name, has faced similar arrests in the past. Along the way, he’s been open about his struggles with substance abuse, at one point crediting a stint in rehab with leading to the genesis of the script for Honey Boy.

The film, directed by Alma Har'el and released in 2019 to critical acclaim, was widely billed at the time as a loosely autobiographical take on LaBeouf’s young stardom and subsequent alcoholism. LaBeouf, however, later walked back this assessment, saying in an interview on Jon Bernthal’s Real Ones podcast that he had “wronged” his father with the film’s depiction of their relationship.

FKA twigs, who appeared in Honey Boy, accused LaBeouf, with whom she was previously in a romantic relationship, of abuse in a 2020 lawsuit. Last year, the suit was settled under private terms, with both stars quoted as saying they “[wished] each other personal happiness, professional success, and peace in the future.”

Now, it seems the Indiana Jones alum is facing additional legal hurdles in light of his New Orleans arrest this week. Below, get a closer look at what local police have said about what allegedly led up to the arrest, including the actor’s treatment for unspecified injuries.

When was Shia LaBeouf arrested in New Orleans?

According to a statement shared with Complex by a rep for the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Royal Street in New Orleans at around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 17). The call was in response to an alleged simple battery incident, with two victims, both males, said to have been assaulted.

LaBeouf, 39, was ultimately taken to a nearby hospital to have “unknown injuries” treated. After his release, he was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery.

Why was Shia LaBeouf arrested in New Orleans?

“Investigators say a man identified as 39-year-old Shia LaBeouf was reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive at a Royal Street business,” police told Complex. “A staff member attempted to eject Mr. LaBeouf from the establishment. Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf, who used his closed fists on the victim several times.”

LaBeouf, according to police, then left the scene, albeit temporarily. When he returned, he is said to have been “acting even more aggressive,” leading to multiple unidentified individuals stepping in.

“Multiple people attempted to hold him down,” a police rep told Complex. “He was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave, but he reportedly again struck the same victim with closed fists to the victim’s upper body. LaBeouf then reportedly assaulted another person, punching him in the nose. LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived.”

What has Shia LaBeouf said about his New Orleans arrest?

While the Henry Johnson star has not publicly addressed the incident as of this writing, Complex has reached out to his reps for comment. This story may be updated.

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