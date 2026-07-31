GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Ariana Grande Fires Up a Chainsaw and Gets Bloody in Visceral 'Petal' Music Video

Shot in VistaVision, the lengthy clip follows the pop star's character Pepper through a gauntlet of cruel industry critics before she picks up a garden chainsaw and starts swinging.

Key Takeaways

  • Ariana Grande drops the bloody, horror-style "Petal" video alongside her new album, playing Pepper, an aspiring actor who snaps on a panel of cruel industry suits.
  • After being labeled "not good enough," "DESPERATE," and "inauthentic," Pepper fires up a garden chainsaw and massacres the executives before it's revealed to be a movie shoot where she lands the lead role.
  • Shot entirely on high-res VistaVision film, the 6-minute-50-second clip channels the "unfiltered rage" Grande says fuels Petal, arriving as she wraps her Eternal Sunshine Tour ahead of a 10-night O2 Arena run in London in 2026.

Ariana Grande, to coincide with the release of her new album Petal, has unleashed the gory music video for its title track — watch it above.

Directed by Christian Breslauer, the hard-hitting video runs over double the length of the song and features the singer-songwriter as Pepper, an aspiring actor who auditions for a role she's told she's not good enough for.

The song gets interrupted as she's berated by a group of comically evil suits with exaggerated prosthetic makeup, but instead of letting their criticism get to her, she responds by revving up a chainsaw and taking it to the suits, brutally attacking them as she's showered in blood. As fingers land on the floor, Grande calmly exits the audition, still covered in blood, and is greeted by applause and admiration from all the other women auditioning.

The video was shot entirely on VistaVision, a high-resolution 35-mm film format that has been used to great effect in a number of recent movies, including One Battle After Another, Bugonia, and The Brutalist. Even some of the third and final season of Euphoria was partially shot in VistaVision, becoming the first TV series to ever utilize the format.

Grande is currently on tour in support of her previous album, Eternal Sunshine. Having almost wrapped, the tour will conclude with 10 shows at the O2 Arena in London on August 15, 16, 19, 20, 23, 24, 27, 28, 31, and September 1, 2026.

Related Stories

Ariana Grande waves on a red carpet, wearing a black dress and necklace, with cameras and people in the background.
Music

Ariana Grande's Eighth Studio Album 'petal' Is Here: Listen Now

The album is being commemorated with a special pop-up experience at Complex LA this weekend.

Trace William Cowen7 days ago
Ariana Grande.
Music

Ariana Grande Sues Hackers Over Stolen Music, Videos, and Private Photos

The pop star filed a John Doe lawsuit in California, using civil discovery to identify the individuals behind the alleged account breaches.

Trey Alston10 days ago
Ariana Grande, wearing a black strapless dress and choker, poses with a man in a suit at an event.
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Have Reportedly Rekindled Their Romance

Sources say that the couple, who first dated from 2015 to 2016, are taking things slow.

Alex Ocho24 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage
4
SportsMichael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'
5
MusicT.I. Reveals He's Sitting on a 'Stupid' Lil Wayne Verse From 'Kill the King' Sessions
6
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App